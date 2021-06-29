Rankings: John Harbaugh Named Third Best Active Coach in NFL

John Harbaugh has created a winning culture in Baltimore.

The Ravens coach has led his team to a playoff berth in nine (2008-12, 2014 and 2018-20) of his 13 seasons, and in 2012, captured the franchise’s second Super Bowl title.

Harbaugh was recently ranked as the third-best coach in the NFL by CBS Sports behind top-rated Andy Reid (Kansas City Chiefs) and Bill Belichick (New England Patriots).

"Critics may compare him to his current star QB, Lamar Jackson: Undeniably good, but can he win it all? Let's not forget Harbaugh already has," Cody Benjamin wrote. No, he hasn't returned to an AFC title game since 2012, but his team has also gotten incrementally better since Jackson entered the picture. Few coaches are as reliable and so willing to adapt their approach. Another ring is certainly within reach."

Harbaugh's other accomplishments include:

Owns the most road playoff wins (eight) by a head coach in NFL history. Tom Landry (Dal.) and Tom Coughlin (Jax./NYG) are second with seven each.

Under Harbaugh, Baltimore is one of four teams (New England, Green Bay and Seattle.) to earn a playoff berth in nine of the past 13 seasons. Baltimore is also one of four teams (KC, Sea. & NO) to make the playoffs in each of the past three seasons (2018-2020).

In 2019, the Ravens posted a franchise-best 14-2 record. Baltimore won a team-record 12-straight games to close out the regular season, earning its first-ever No. 1 playoff seed.

• Coach Harbaugh has led the Ravens to four AFC North Division titles (2011-12, 2018-19).

The Ravens’ 11 playoff wins since 2008 tie (GB) for the second-most in the NFL (New England - 16).

Under “Harbs,” the Ravens have secured an appearance in three AFC Championship games (2008, 2011 & 2012).