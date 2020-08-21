SI.com
RavenCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Ravens rookie Malik Harrison getting rave reviews at training camp

Todd Karpovich

Malik Harrison carries a lot of responsibility for a rookie,

The third-round pick from Ohio State is expected to start alongside fellow first-year player Patrick Queen at linebacker.

So far, Harrison has been impressive. 

“To the physicality, the way he moves and his size, he’s really talented. He’s a really big person, and he moves really fluidly and smoothly," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He has great body control. He’s a guy that [when] you teach him footwork, he picks it up quickly – whether it’s defense or special teams. That’s a gift."

Harrison was a two-year starter and led the Buckeyes with 75 tackles and added 4.5 sacks, 16.5 tackles for losses, and four pass breakups as a senior. A bit of an old-school linebacker, he ranked third in ProFootballFocus.com’s run-stop percentage, a metric that essentially measures impact tackles.

Only Andy Katzenmoyer (23 in 1996), Ryan Shazier (17 in 2012 and 22.5 in 2013) and Matt Wilhelm (19.5 in 2002) had more tackles for a loss from the linebacker position than Harrison in 2019.

Queen will play mostly at MIKE so that he can use his speed and his instincts to make plays and be a three-down guy both in the Ravens base package and sub-package, Harbaugh said. Harrison will start at WILL in the base package, but could also switch positions with Queen.

Both players are expected to make an impact in pass coverage, which is a challenge for any young player. 

"For the rookies, the pass coverages aren’t as sophisticated [in college]," Harbaugh said. "Even as Ohio State has a sophisticated defense, it’s not like here. So, the ability to adjust and feel and know where the routes are at, it takes a lifetime of playing linebacker. He made a big step from yesterday to today, and to see – like you said – the plays that he made, that was good to see.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens training camp notebook: Hollywood takes off, tempers flare

Marquise Brown found another "gear" in a pair of long touchdowns during the Ravens practice Aug. 21. A couple skirmishes break out with Earl Thomas and Chuck Clark.

Todd Karpovich

Commentary: Ravens should take a chance on Dez Bryant

Dez Bryant is working out with the Ravens while the rest of the players enjoy an off-day from training camp and would be a perfect fit in Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

by

Cowboys 4 life

Calais Campbell imposing his will at first Ravens training camp

Calais Campbell is a towering figure on the Ravens practice field and he's impressed his new teammates with his work ethic.

Todd Karpovich

Rookie Patrick Queen making strides, but real test won't come until opener

A lot is riding on Ravens rookie Patrick Queen. He's expected to start at middle linebacker and be a three-down player in the team's revamped front seven.

Todd Karpovich

Marcus Peters: Not many quarterbacks love to play the game

Ravens CB Marcus Peters on what separates Lamar Jackson from other QBs: "You don’t find too many quarterbacks who love to play the game like him."

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson inks new endorsement deal with Oakley

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has landed a new endorsement deal with Oakley, which is also an official supplier to the NFL.

Todd Karpovich

Training camp notebook: Jimmy Smith delivers a big hit, some smack talk

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith put an exclamation point to the end of practice ... Rookie running back J.K. Dobbins not afraid to jaw at the defensive players.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens training camp notebook: Campbell dominant, Jackson soars

Campbell has set the tone throughout Ravens training camp and has been a force in 11-on-11 drills. Lamar Jackson was solid again with his outside throws.

Todd Karpovich

New look for Lamar Jackson this upcoming season?

Ravens QB Jackson has been wearing a dark visor during training camp. He would like to carry that look over to the regular season, but he needs league approval.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson on signing Dez Bryant: 'It’s up to the front office'

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has liked what's he seen from Dez Bryant on social media. But Jackson was not ready to endorse signing the veteran wide receiver.

Todd Karpovich