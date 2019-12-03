Ravens Have Bunker Mentality for Stretch Run

Don't bother asking Ravens coach John Harbaugh about playoff seeding.

Also, don't ask him what he it means big picture-wise to beat the best team in the NFC on a rain-soaked field.

Even though the Ravens currently own the top seed in the AFC playoffs, Harbaugh and his players are simply staying focused on the next game.

In this case, it's a Week 14 road trip against the Buffalo Bills, who still have a chance to overtake the New England Patriots in the AFC East.

“Every game is different. All you have to do is win the next game. There are no points for style. There are no points for conditions. It’s just who wins the game on that day in those circumstances with what they’re faced [with], right? And that’s what it’s all about. So, this next game doesn’t mean anything for the game after that or the game after that or the game after that. All it does is it means everything for this week, and you need to put one [check] in the left side of the column. That’s it. That’s what it’s about."

Baltimore is riding an eight-game winning streak and is tied with New England for the best record in the conference at 10-2. However, the Ravens own the tiebreaker by virtue of a 37-20 victory over the Patriots on Nov. 3.

Following the game against the Bills, the Ravens close out the regular season against the Jets, Browns and Steelers.

Harbaugh there is plenty of work ahead and that's one of the reasons he is not the least bit concerned about hypothetical playoff scenarios.

“All the other stuff is just noise,” Harbaugh said. “It’s just a distraction. And that’s not what we’re interested in. We’re not even going to talk about that stuff, because it doesn’t matter to us. [It is a] great point for you guys to write about and think about, but I don’t have time to think about that. I don’t care about that.”