Ravens Have Bunker Mentality for Stretch Run

Todd Karpovich

Don't bother asking Ravens coach John Harbaugh about playoff seeding.

Also, don't ask him what he it means big picture-wise to beat the best team in the NFC on a rain-soaked field.

Even though the Ravens currently own the top seed in the AFC playoffs, Harbaugh and his players are simply staying focused on the next game.

In this case, it's a Week 14 road trip against the Buffalo Bills, who still have a chance to overtake the New England Patriots in the AFC East.

“Every game is different. All you have to do is win the next game. There are no points for style. There are no points for conditions. It’s just who wins the game on that day in those circumstances with what they’re faced [with], right? And that’s what it’s all about. So, this next game doesn’t mean anything for the game after that or the game after that or the game after that. All it does is it means everything for this week, and you need to put one [check] in the left side of the column. That’s it. That’s what it’s about." 

Baltimore is riding an eight-game winning streak and is tied with New England for the best record in the conference at 10-2. However, the Ravens own the tiebreaker by virtue of a 37-20 victory over the Patriots on Nov. 3.

Following the game against the Bills, the Ravens close out the regular season against the Jets, Browns and Steelers. 

Harbaugh there is plenty of work ahead and that's one of the reasons he is not the least bit concerned about hypothetical playoff scenarios. 

“All the other stuff is just noise,” Harbaugh said. “It’s just a distraction. And that’s not what we’re interested in. We’re not even going to talk about that stuff, because it doesn’t matter to us. [It is a] great point for you guys to write about and think about, but I don’t have time to think about that. I don’t care about that.”

Never A Doubt With Justin Tucker

Todd Karpovich
Justin Tucker nailed a 49-yard field-goal attempt between the uprights, giving Baltimore a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. It was the 15th game-winning kick of his career.

Ravens Surge Past 49ers in Potential Super Bowl Preview

Todd Karpovich
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ran for 101 yards with a touchdown and Justin Tucker had the game-winning 49-yard field goal as time expired in a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in a possible Super Bowl preview.

Video: Marshal Yanda Says Ravens Played Championship Football

Todd Karpovich
The Ravens' offensive line played a key role in a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was sacked just once against the league's top rush defense. The Ravens also converted a pair of crucial fourth-and-1 plays to extend drives.

Flip the Script: Ravens Now Control AFC

Todd Karpovich
Baltimore is riding an eight-game winning streak and is tied with New England for the best record in the AFC at 10-2. However, the Ravens own the tiebreaker by virtue of a 37-20 victory over the Patriots on Nov. 3.

Video: Instant Analysis of Ravens Victory Over 49ers

Todd Karpovich
The Baltimore Ravens escaped the San Francisco 49ers in a rain-swept game Week 13 that was a potential Super Bowl preview. My report from M&T Bank Stadium.

Video: Harbaugh Focused on Bills, Not Playoff Seeding

Todd Karpovich
Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh is focused on the Buffalo Bills, not potential playoff seeding. Nonetheless, his team is sitting pretty. The Ravens now own the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff race after a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13.

Ravens-49ers: Pregame Notes

Todd Karpovich
The San Francisco 49ers at Baltimore Ravens is the marquee matchup in Week 13. Rain could be a factor and other notes for this potential Super Bowl preview.

After Series of Routs, Ravens Show Their Mettle with a Tightly Contested Victory

Todd Karpovich
There were some questions about how the Ravens would be able to handle closer contest. How would the players react in a tied game heading into the final quarter? The Ravens answered that question with the 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Ravens Not Happy With Hits on Jackson

Todd Karpovich
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took some hard hits in a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. San Francisco was penalized twice for roughing the quarterback. However, the Ravens were more upset about a couple of late hits they think the officials missed.

Week 13: Ravens Report Card vs. 49ers

Todd Karpovich
The Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 on a last-second field goal by Justin Tucker in Week 13. With the victory, the Ravens took over the top seed in the AFC playoffs.