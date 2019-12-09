Raven
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Ravens Have Clear Path to No. 1 Seed in Playoffs

Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. The Ravens are in the enviable position of controlling their destiny for the postseason.

Baltimore already qualified for the playoffs with a 24-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.

The Ravens can clinch the AFC North title for the second straight season with a victory over the Jets on Thursday night.

Baltimore is riding a franchise-best nine-game winning streak to nine straight and is 11-2, its best record in team history through 13 games.

"It’s a good thing, but we have three more games and things to accomplish still," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. 

Baltimore is also the favorite to land  the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Ravens have a two-game lead over the Patriots (10-3) with three games to play by virtue of their 37-20 victory over New England in Week 9. Baltimore has a two-game lead over the Kansas City (9-4), but would lose a potential tie-breaker because the Chiefs topped the Ravens 33-28 in Week 3.

After the game against the Jets, Baltimore closes out the season at Cleveland (6-7) and hosts Pittsburgh (8-5) in the regular-season finale. The Steelers currently own the sixth seed and will likely need to win that last game to make the playoffs.   

“It’s great to lock up a playoff spot, but I think everyone in that locker room has aspirations to lock up that No. 1 seed,” Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst said. “You know we want that home-field advantage. We have a couple games left to play, and we’re just going to focus on those.”

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson finished with 40 yards on 11 carries against the Bills. He now has 1,017 yards rushing on the season, 23 yards shy of breaking the single season record held by Michael Vick since 2006.

Jackson has also thrown for 2,677 yards with a league-best 29 touchdowns and six interceptions. His 109.2 quarterback rating ranks fourth behind Ryan Tannehill (118.5), Kirk Cousins (112) and Drew Brees (109.5). 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Survive Bills to Clinch Postseason Berth

Todd Karpovich
2 1

When the game was on the line, the Baltimore Ravens showed their championship mettle.On a fourth-and-8 from the Baltimore 16, Ravens cornerback Marcus Peter knocked down a pass from Bills quarterback Josh Allen to John Brown that sealed the 24-17 victory.Baltimore (11-2) clinched a spot in the postseason and is in position to earn the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

Ravens-Bills: What We Learned

Todd Karpovich
2 1

From a dominant defense to Lamar Jackson managing a game, these Ravens are built for a deep playoff run.

Ravens Distancing Themselves from Rest of Playoff Pack

Todd Karpovich
1 0

Baltimore has punched its ticket to the postseason. But the Ravens have loftier goals ahead of them, namely locking up that top seed in the playoffs and winning a third Super Bowl.

Week 14: Ravens Report Card vs. Bills

Todd Karpovich
0

The Ravens (11-2) clinched a spot in the postseason with a 24-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Baltimore is also in position to earn the top seed in the AFC playoffs. Here's the report card against Buffalo.

Ravens Are Battle-Tested, But Are the Bills?

Trevor Woods
1

Baltimore is heading to upstate New York to take on the Buffalo Bills, a team that's having one of their best seasons in over twenty years. The Ravens currently have the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC and have a ton to play for the rest of the year, but the Bills do as well. At 9-3, the Bills are just a game behind the New England Patriots in the AFC East.

Ravens-Bills: Pregame Notes

Todd Karpovich
0

The stakes are high for both the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills heading into their Week 14 matchup. Baltimore (10-2) can clinch a spot in the postseason with a victory. If the Steelers lose to the Cardinals, the Ravens can also clinch the AFC North with a win. The Bills (9-3) have a firm grasp on a wild-card spot for the playoffs. However, Buffalo is also within striking distance with New England (10-2) for first place in the AFC East.

Ravens Okay Sharing 'Nobody Cares, Work Harder' Motto with Lakers

Todd Karpovich
0

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson often wears a shirt with a slogan that reads "Nobody Cares, Work Harder." It's a reminder for the young Ravens quarterback to keep moving toward his goals despite any adversity. Now, players for the Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA have also adopted the slogan because of its message.

Brandon Carr Is Ravens 2019 Ed Block Award Winner

Todd Karpovich
0

Cornerback Brandon Carr is the Ravens 2019 recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award, which is presented to the player who exemplifies a commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. The award also recognizing a player’s efforts on the field and his ability to overcome adversity.

Week 14: Ravens at Bills: Preview, Prediction

Todd Karpovich
5 0

The Baltimore Ravens can clinch a playoff berth with a victory over Buffalo in Week 14. Baltimore could also win the AFC North if the Pittsburgh Steelers lose to the Arizona Cardinals.

Young Dynamic QBs Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen Square Off in Week 14

Todd Karpovich
3 1

Two of the league's best young quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, will take center stage when the Ravens travel to Buffalo in Week 14 in search of spot in the postseason.