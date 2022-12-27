Keys to Success: Ravens Have Cut Down on Penalties

It's been part of a season-long trend where the Ravens have shown discipline.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had just one penalty for six yards against the Falcons in Week 16.

And that was a questionable pass interference penalty against cornerback Pepe Williams

The decrease in penalties has been part of a season-long trend where the Ravens have shown discipline.

"There have been very few games where we've had a lot of penalties," Harbaugh said. "We're a team that plays with good technique, with good poise – most of the time. Obviously, it's not perfect all the time, but I've been pretty pleased with that all year."

The Ravens are ranked third in the NFL for the fewest penalties in the NFL this season with 73, just below the Falcons (61) and the Rams (70). The Denver Broncos rank last with 107.

This has helped the Ravens qualify for the postseason with two games remaining in the regular season. Baltimore can still win the AFC North.

"This is the National Football League, and we have a very good football team," Harbaugh said. "There are things we do well, but everything we can do better. There’s nothing that we can’t do better than what we’re doing right now, and I’m excited about the possibilities. Hey, if you’re hitting on all cylinders, then you’ve got nowhere to go but down, I guess.

"So, we feel like we can play a lot better in a lot of different ways. I know our players have said that. I heard Marlon [Humphrey] say that after the game. And that’s something that we’re all excited about – the possibilities.”