    • December 4, 2021
    Ravens Have Edge Over Steelers From Fantasy Perspective

    Not a good week to start some Pittsburgh players.
    The Steelers are dealing with a tough matchup when they play the Ravens in Week 13, according to SI's Fantasy Expert Michael Fabiano.

    Here's the Start'em, Sit'em outlook.

    Sit of the Week

    Steelers Kicker: Chris Boswell 

    Analysis: "Boswell had been one of the hottest kickers in fantasy football, scoring a combined 50 points in three games before last week’s four-point stinker. Unfortunately, it’s tough to trust him this week against the Ravens. Their defense has allowed just three kickers to score more than seven points."

    Sit'Em

    Steelers Quarterback: Ben Roethlisberger

    Analysis: "Roethlisberger has looked like a shell of his former self, scoring fewer than 17 fantasy points in all but one game this season. That trend is likely to continue against the Ravens, who have allowed just one quarterback to score more than 16 fantasy points against them since Week 9. What’s more, their defense has allowed just five touchdown passes in those four contests."

    Start'Em

    Steeles Tight End Pat Freiermuth 

    Analysis: "Freiermuth has become one of the hottest tight ends in fantasy football, scoring at least 11.1 points in five of his last six games during which time he’s scored five touchdowns. Next up is a favorable matchup against the Ravens, who have allowed the fifth-most points per game to tight ends. Freiermuth should be considered a solid top-10 option at this position this week."

