Ravens Have Not Heard from NFL About Controversial Earpiece

The Ravens have not gotten any feedback from the NFL regarding Darren Sanders, the team’s vice president of security, for wearing a Bluetooth earpiece on the sideline Week 16 in Cleveland, according to coach John Harbaugh.

After a photo of Sanders wearing the device surfaced on Twitter, there were questions raised whether the Ravens had violated NFL rules.

Sanders told Harbaugh it was simply an oversight and that he did not receiver any phone calls on the sideline.

"No one has told me a thing," Harbaugh said. "All I know is what Darren [Sanders] told me. He forgot to take it out, and he had it on for part of the first quarter. That was it. He had no phone calls or anything. He said, ‘Hey, they can look at my phone.

"They can look at whatever they want.’ It was just a [mistake]. He should have taken it out, forgot. But there were no calls. So, I take him at his word with that, and that can be proven, too. So, I’m quite sure it’s nothing to talk about.”The communications devices have already raised a stir this season."

In September, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was fined $5,000 for wearing an Apple Watch on the sideline even though he was on injured reserve at the time.

The NFL does not allow devices that transmit messages except for team doctors and training staff.