Ravens Have Not Heard from NFL About Controversial Earpiece

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have not gotten any feedback from the NFL regarding Darren Sanders, the team’s vice president of security, for wearing a Bluetooth earpiece on the sideline Week 16 in Cleveland, according to coach John Harbaugh. 

After a photo of Sanders wearing the device surfaced on Twitter, there were questions raised whether the Ravens had violated NFL rules. 

Sanders told Harbaugh it was simply an oversight and that he did not receiver any phone calls on the sideline.  

"No one has told me a thing," Harbaugh said. "All I know is what Darren [Sanders] told me. He forgot to take it out, and he had it on for part of the first quarter. That was it. He had no phone calls or anything. He said, ‘Hey, they can look at my phone. 

"They can look at whatever they want.’ It was just a [mistake]. He should have taken it out, forgot. But there were no calls. So, I take him at his word with that, and that can be proven, too. So, I’m quite sure it’s nothing to talk about.”The communications devices have already raised a stir this season."

In September, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was fined $5,000 for wearing  an Apple Watch on the sideline even though he was on injured reserve at the time. 

The NFL does not allow devices that transmit messages except for team doctors and training staff.

Ravens Will Be Cautious of Steelers 'That Dude Defense'

Todd Karpovich

Robert Griffin III: "It's a very, very, very good defense, great defense, not only statistically, but they're what you call a ‘That Dude Defense.’ They have that dude and that dude and that dude and that dude, so I know they're not going to come into ‘The Bank’ [M&T Bank Stadium] and lay down."

RG3: 'I’m Not Going to Make This Game About Me'

Todd Karpovich

Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III is preparing to make his first start in almost three years. Baltimore has already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs, so several starters, including Lamar Jackson, will not play in the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh.

Lamar Jackson Looked Good on Scout Team This Week

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson will watch the regular-season finale against the Steelers from the sidelines. The Ravens quarterback is getting the week off because the team has already clinched the top seed in the playoffs.

Vlog: Notes from the Castle

Todd Karpovich

Ravens coach John Harbaugh met with the media for the final time before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17. Here are some of the key points.

Michael Pierce Expects Another Street Fight with Steelers

Todd Karpovich

Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce is ready for another epic battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even though the Ravens are resting some starters because they've already clinched the top seed in the playoffs, the rivalry game has not lost any luster. Pittsburgh needs a win and a loss by Tennessee to Houston to make the postseason.

Jackson, Ingram, Yanda Among Ravens Starters Not Playing Week 17

Todd Karpovich

Quarterback Lamar Jackson will be among several starters that will be held out of the game because Baltimore has already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs, according to coach John Harbaugh. Others players that will stay on the sidelines are right guard Marshal Yanda, safety Earl Thomas and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Running back Mark Ingram suffered a mild to moderate calf injury against the Browns on Sunday also will not play.

Vlog: Harbaugh Makes Correct Move by Resting Starters

Todd Karpovich

Ravens coach John Harbaugh made the correct move by resting his starters, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, Week 17 against the Steelers. Baltimore emerged with a 26-23 overtime victory in Week 4 at Heinz Field. Jackson, however, took a season-high five sacks. The Ravens can't afford to have Jackson injured for the playoffs.

Ravens Coordinators Deflect Rumors About Head Coach Opportunities

Todd Karpovich

The rumor mill is swirling around Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman and Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale. Both coaches are being mentioned as leading candidates to land a NFL head coaching position for next season. However, neither Martindale nor Roman has paid much attention to the chatter. INLINETwitter

Week 17: Ravens-Steelers Preview, Prediction

Todd Karpovich

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and right guard Marshal Yanda will be among the starters who will be held out of the game because Baltimore has already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs. The Steelers need a victory and a loss by the Titans to make the postseason.

Ravens 2020 Opponents Set

Todd Karpovich

In addition to their AFC North schedule against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens will play the NFC East, AFC South and the other division winners in their conference in the 2020 regular season.