Ravens should be at full strength for training camp

Ravens center Matt Skura has made tremendous strides rehabbing his knee injury this offseason.

While it was uncertain whether Skura would have been ready for training camp, he passed his conditioning test this week.

That means the Ravens could be at full-strength when players take the field next month for training camp.

"We’re healthy," Harbaugh said. "Matt Skura was the biggest injury we had last year, and he looks to me like he’s ahead of schedule. [I’m] really impressed with how hard he’s worked at it, and he really looks good out there.

"I think it was reported that the workout we did [with] the timing and the conditioning test, he just blew the thing away, so that’s remarkable. Yes, we go in healthy, and we’ll roll from there.”

Skura was having his best season before suffering a season-ending knee injury Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. He was ranked as the 22nd best center in pass blocking (63.9), according to Pro Football Focus. He also had started 29 consecutive games and was No. 2 in Pro Bowl voting.

He signed his restricted free agent tender with Baltimore this offseason.

Skura's recovery might allow him to resume his spot atop the depth chart. Harbaugh said he was also considering moving starting left guard Bradley Bozeman back to center, a position he played at Alabama in 2016 and 2017. However, that might have been predicated on Skura's injury status.

Patrick Mekari, an undrafted rookie from California, replaced Skura for the remainder of last season and played well. He will also compete for that starting role to snap the ball to NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

"We're fortunate that we've got three (veteran) guys who can snap and compete at that spot," Ravens' general manager Eric DeCosta said. "We feel like we've got good depth there, and I think we're in a good spot in terms of the guards and the centers and the combination of guys that could play both spots."

Other notable injuries for the Ravens include cornerback Tavon Young (neck), safety DeShon Elliott (knee), and linebacker Pernell McPhee (triceps).

Harbaugh is optimistic those players would be ready for training camp.