Ravens Could Be Getting Healthier Heading into Showdown With Titans

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens could be getting some key players back for the AFC Wildcard game against the Titans.

Both defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (thigh) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder) missed the regular-season finale against the Bengals but are poised to return to the lineup this weekend, according to coach John Harbaugh.

"I haven’t been informed of anything serious," Harbaugh said. "I do think there’s a good chance we get both of those guys back. I can’t say for certain, but I think there’s a good chance for those guys to play.”

The Ravens acquired Ngakoue from the Vikings at the trade deadline. After an uneven start, he's was an impact player late in the season and finished with 11 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Smith, who recently agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2021 season, missed the past two games with a shoulder and ribs injury. He's been a key player when healthy and has 27 tackles, a quarterback hit, and a fumble recovery over 11 games. ]

In addition, Harbaugh expects wide receiver Willie Snead to get back in the lineup after missing the game against the Bengals with an ankle injury. Snead is one of the team's most dependable players and is ranked third with 33 receptions (33) and 432 receiving yards with three touchdowns.

"Willie's a good option, I'm really hopeful for Willie to be back," Harbaugh said.

In Week 11, The Titans managed a 30-24 victory on a 29-yard touchdown run by Derrick Henry with 5:21 left in overtime. However, the Ravens were without defensive end Calais Campbell and nose tackle Brandon Williams, both of whom were sidelined with injuries.

Henry finished with 133 yards on 28 carries after being held to just 37 yards rushing in the first half.

Both Campbell and Williams are expected to play this weekend.