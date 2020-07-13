Harbaugh expects fully healthy Ravens for training camp

John Harbaugh expects the Ravens to be at full strength when training camp opens next week.

"Yes, we go in healthy, and we’ll roll from there," he said.

The biggest surprise is center Matt Skura, who suffered a seaon-ending knee injury Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. Skura was not expected to back on the field until possibly the regular season, but his rehab went exceptional well and he already passed his conditioning test.

“Yes, we’re healthy," Harbaugh said. "Matt Skura was the biggest injury we had last year, and he looks to me like he’s ahead of schedule. [I’m] really impressed with how hard he’s worked at it, and he really looks good out there. I think it was reported that the workout we did [with] the timing and the conditioning test, he just blew the thing away, so that’s remarkable."

Skura was having his best season before the injury had started 29 consecutive games. The Ravens considered moving Bradley Bozeman from left guard to center, but that might not be necessary.

Cornerback Tavon Young missed all of last season with a neck injury. However, the coaches are also confident that he'll be a full-go for training camp, which will strengthen an already talented secondary.

"He says he’s healthy. He’s ready to go," defensive coordinator Don Martindale said. "Tavon is ready to go, and if he tells me he’s ready to go, I believe in him 100 percent. And he’ll be ready to go, so I’m excited about that.”

Linebacker Pernell McPhee suffered a season-ending triceps injury Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks. He was a solid addition to the defense and 19 tackles and three sacks. McPhee re-signed with Baltimore on a one-year deal in May.

This is an especially important training camp for safety DeShon Elliott, who dealt with a myriad of injuries over his young career. Last year, he had a season-ending knee injury. Elliott suffered a broken arm that also ended his rookie season. He should be ready for camp.

Now, the challenge will be keeping all of the players healthy despite not having any OTAs because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"I think the league will, probably, put in some protocols and put a schedule in place that everybody will have to follow to ramp up towards the contact part of it," Harbaugh said. "Exactly what those will be, we’re waiting to see, and we’ll just see what the deal is.

"But we just have to be smart about it. As coaches, we take it very seriously to prepare our team as best we can, with at the same time, staying as healthy as we can, because both of those aspects are very important.”.