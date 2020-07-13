RavenCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Harbaugh expects fully healthy Ravens for training camp

Todd Karpovich

John Harbaugh expects the Ravens to be at full strength when training camp opens next week. 

"Yes, we go in healthy, and we’ll roll from there," he said. 

The biggest surprise is center Matt Skura, who suffered a seaon-ending knee injury Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. Skura was not expected to back on the field until possibly the regular season, but his rehab went exceptional well and he already passed his conditioning test. 

“Yes, we’re healthy," Harbaugh said. "Matt Skura was the biggest injury we had last year, and he looks to me like he’s ahead of schedule. [I’m] really impressed with how hard he’s worked at it, and he really looks good out there. I think it was reported that the workout we did [with] the timing and the conditioning test, he just blew the thing away, so that’s remarkable."

Skura was having his best season before the injury had started 29 consecutive games. The Ravens considered moving Bradley Bozeman from left guard to center, but that might not be necessary.

Cornerback Tavon Young missed all of last season with a neck injury. However, the coaches are also confident that he'll be a full-go for training camp, which will strengthen an already talented secondary.

"He says he’s healthy. He’s ready to go," defensive coordinator Don Martindale said. "Tavon is ready to go, and if he tells me he’s ready to go, I believe in him 100 percent. And he’ll be ready to go, so I’m excited about that.”

Linebacker Pernell McPhee suffered a season-ending triceps injury Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks. He was a solid addition to the defense and 19 tackles and three sacks. McPhee re-signed with Baltimore on a one-year deal in May.

This is an especially important training camp for safety DeShon Elliott, who dealt with a myriad of injuries over his young career. Last year, he had a season-ending knee injury. Elliott suffered a broken arm that also ended his rookie season. He should be ready for camp.

Now, the challenge will be keeping all of the players healthy despite not having any OTAs because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.  

"I think the league will, probably, put in some protocols and put a schedule in place that everybody will have to follow to ramp up towards the contact part of it," Harbaugh said. "Exactly what those will be, we’re waiting to see, and we’ll just see what the deal is. 

"But we just have to be smart about it. As coaches, we take it very seriously to prepare our team as best we can, with at the same time, staying as healthy as we can, because both of those aspects are very important.”.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fantasy View: Can Lamar Jackson have a repeat performance?

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's ability to deliver a repeat performance for his fantasy owners in 2020 depends as much on his coaches as it does on him.

Todd Karpovich

by

MerylBaltimore

RG3 dishes on Ravens rookies Duvernay, Proche after workouts

Robert Griffin III spent time working out with a pair of Ravens rookie receivers — Devin Duvernay and James Proche — and he came away impressed by what he saw.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

No offseason, no problem for Ravens 'Wolfpack'

Justin Tucker, Morgan Cox, and Sam Koch are known as 'The Wolfpack' because they've been together for so long and their tight bond with the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Expectations heating up as Ravens edge toward training camp

Led by Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens aren't flying under the radar any longer and they're already favored in each game this season.

Todd Karpovich

by

MerylBaltimore

Ravens fans have spoken: Lamar Jackson over Joe Flacco

While Joe Flacco won a Super Bowl, fans chose Lamar Jackson as the greatest quarterback in the history of the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Former players wary of Mahomes-like deal for Lamar Jackson

Some former NFL players are wary of Lamar Jackson landing a Patrick Mahomes-like deal with the Ravens because of the potential wear and tear in his career.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens top list for NFL's 'Most Complete Team' in 2020

Led by NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, the Ravens edged the Chiefs, 49ers and Saints for the NFL's top roster heading into the 2020 season.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens

Ravens defer season tickets, cap attendance at 14,000

The Ravens might have set the bar for other NFL teams with their 2020 attendance policy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens

Patrick Queen emerging as leading Rookie of Year candidate

The lofty expectations continue to build for Ravens rookie Patrick Queen who has emerged as one of the front-runners for NFL Defensive Rooke of the Year.

Todd Karpovich

RG3: 'Sources say there will be no preseason this year'

Ravens backup QB Robert Griffin III says: "Sources say there will be no preseason this year" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich