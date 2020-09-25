Ravens Wary of Chiefs Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — While much of the focus of the Ravens-Chiefs matchup centers around Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh has his eyes on another playmaker — Kansas City running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The rookie first-round pick from LSU has taken over the starting role and leads the team 176 yards rushing over two games.

“He’s kind of right in the same style that they love," Harbaugh said. "They love backs that are explosive, big-play capability, make [players] miss. He can lower his shoulder; he’s a powerful guy. [He has] good hands out of the backfield, so he’s a threat on screens and really every kind of route.

"They were running flat routes with him. They were running rail routes with him, crossing routes [where they] leak him across the other way. All the different things they do with their backs, they do with him."

Edwards-Helaire ran for 138 yards on 25 carries (5.5 avg.) with a touchdown 34-20 win over the Houston Texans in Week 1. The following week, he rushed for 38 yards on 10 carries in a 23-20 overtime victory over the Chargers.

Edwards-Helaire and Ravens rookie linebacker Patrick Queen helped lead LSU to an undefeated season and the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship

In his final season at LSU, Edwards-Helaire tallied 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also had 453 yards receiving in 2019, averaging 6.58 yards-per-rush while amassing seven 100-yard rushing games.

He was a 2019 Paul Hornung Award finalist and was named first-team All-SEC as a running back and second-team as a returner.

"He fits right in. He’s kind of taken over that main role," Harbaugh said. "Of course, they have some experienced guys there and they kind of play them situationally by skillset a little bit. But he looks like an every-down back. He’s been doing it for two weeks now. He looks really good.”