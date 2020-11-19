Ravens Preparing to Avoid Another Derrick Henry Rampage in Baltimore

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are spending the week watching a horror movie.

It's a game film featuring Derrick Henry.

The Titans running back ran over Baltimore for 195 yards in a 28-12 victory in last season's divisional playoff game.

Henry returns to M & T Bank Stadium in Week 11 for a critical game that will impact the AFC playoff race. The Ravens are bracing for Henry to carry the Titans' attack once again.

“We have an overall message, and we have very specific messages based on the fronts that we play and the schemes that they run," Harbaugh said about preparing for Henry. "[There are] a lot of technicalities to it, in terms of how we want to play these things, how we fit the gaps and the techniques that we use. That’s the main thing that we work on. It’s going to take a great effort. It’s going to take all we’ve got.

"They’re a very good run-blocking offensive line, of course. Obviously, he’s a downhill runner, right at the top of the heap there. So, that’s pretty much the direction of it, and we try to make sure that we’re on point.”

Henry has been dominant again this season and is ranked second in the NFL with 946 yards with eight touchdowns. Henry needs 54 rushing yards to earn his third consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season.

He would be the fourth player in franchise history to accomplish the feat, along with Earl Campbell (1978–1981), Eddie George (1996–2000) and Chris Johnson (2008–2013).

“He’s the best running back in the NFL," Ravens safety DeShon Elliott said. "So, you know what they’re going to do. They know everybody knows what they’re going to do. They’re going to give it to him 30-40 times a game. He’s going to run it down your throat whether you like it or not. We just have to figure out a way to slow him down.

"We’ve got to get to him before he can get going – that’s all you’ve got to do. If you can try to get to him before he gets going, before he gets that train going, then, hey, maybe you have a chance. But he’s going to get the ball regardless, so you better have your helmet strapped up and get ready for this ride. You better be coming downhill and hit him every time.”

Elliott provided a solid scouting report on Henry, who could get 30-plus carries against a Ravens defense that could be without two starting defensive linemen — Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams — because of injuries.

The Ravens will have to rely heavily on some younger players, such as rookies Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington, along with veteran Justin Ellis, to fill the void.

"We watched film from last year and just watched film on what [No.] ‘22’ [Derek Henry] can do, and the way the O-line blocks and all that stuff," Madubuike said "It’s going to come down to a very physical football game. We have respect for what [No.] ‘22’ can do, but at the end of the day, it’s about us.”