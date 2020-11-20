Derrick Henry on Ravens Defense: 'I Feel Like They’re Always Tough'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Titans running back Derrick Henry had one of the best games of his career against the Ravens in the divisional round of the playoffs last season,

He ran for 195 yards, leading Tennessee to a 28-12 victory, shocking top-seeded Baltimore.

Henry returns to M & T Bank Stadium in Week 11 and expects to see a different type of Ravens team than the one he ran roughshod over in the playoffs.

"Last year is last year," Henry said. "Of course, there are some things that we take away from last year that did pretty well, but like I said, last year was last year. Whole new team, new defense, new guys over there, so you’ve got to pay attention to what they’ve been doing this year, what they’ve been doing well and what we need to do put ourselves in that position to have success."

Henry has been dominant again this season and is ranked second in the NFL with 946 yards with eight touchdowns. Henry needs 54 rushing yards to earn his third consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season.

He would be the fourth player in franchise history to accomplish the feat, along with Earl Campbell (1978–1981), Eddie George (1996–2000) and Chris Johnson (2008–2013).

Henry was able to get some extra rest after playing the Colts last Thursday night.

"Had time to give your body rest over those couple of days, relax until it’s time to get back to work," Henry said. "Ravens defense, I feel like they’re always tough. They do a lot of different things, physical, guys that get after the ball, that rally around the ball, guys that can cover, fast, really try to get the ball out, do a good job of doing it. It’s a big challenge. They’ve got guys that play well together."



The Ravens spent the week trying to figure out how to stop them.

Henry could get 30-plus carries against a Ravens defense that could be without two starting defensive linemen — Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams — because of injuries.

“He’s the best running back in the NFL," Ravens safety DeShon Elliott said. "So, you know what they’re going to do. They know everybody knows what they’re going to do. They’re going to give it to him 30-40 times a game. He’s going to run it down your throat whether you like it or not. We just have to figure out a way to slow him down.

"We’ve got to get to him before he can get going – that’s all you’ve got to do. If you can try to get to him before he gets going, before he gets that train going, then, hey, maybe you have a chance. But he’s going to get the ball regardless, so you better have your helmet strapped up and get ready for this ride. You better be coming downhill and hit him every time.”