Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ravens Highest-Paid Players Sidelined

    Baltimore players dealing with multiple injuries.
    Author:

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have a lot of money invested in players who are not available or have been limited this season. 

    When cornerback Marlon Humphrey went on the IR with a torn pectoral muscle, Baltimore lost the third of the fourth highest-paid players on the current roster. 

    Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who is out for the season with an ankle injury, made the most money in 2021 with a salary of $23.75 million. 

    Humphrey is the second-highest-paid player at $18.24 million. 

    Cornerback Marcus Peters suffered a season-ending knee injury in training camp and is the fourth highest-paid player, carrying an average annual salary of $14 million.

    Tight end Mark Andrews is the third highest-paid player after inking a four-year, $56 million deal earlier this year.

    Read More

    The Ravens are staring down a new deal for quarterback Lamar Jackson, who could be seeking an annual salary of more than $40 million per season.

    Baltimore picked up his fifth-year option so Jackson is under contract until 2023, so there is time to get a deal done.

    "I'm not worried about that right now. I've still got two more years left on my first [contract]," Jackson said. "I'm worried about getting my Super Bowl here and bringing it back home so we can celebrate that and focus on that. I'm focused on winning.

    "If you're not winning, they're not talking about no contract with you. I'm trying to win as much as I can and get us a Super Bowl. That's what I'm focused on."

    Jackson has stated his preference is to remain in Baltimore.

    “I would love to be here forever,” Jackson said. “I love Baltimore. I love the whole organization. I love everybody in the building. But hopefully, we’ll be making something happen pretty soon or whenever.”

    USATSI_17301875
    News

    Ravens Highest-Paid Players Sidelined

    30 seconds ago
    pn7xtjz2dgxrc41qkof6
    News

    Browns Have Advantage of Extra Week to Prepare for Ravens

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_11825226
    News

    Injured Tackle Ja'Wuan James Returns to Practice for Ravens

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17114914
    News

    Ravens Need to Get Back on Track With Finishing Drives

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_15316776 (1)
    News

    Ravens and Browns Boast Two of NFL's Top Rushing Attacks

    16 hours ago
    images
    News

    Week 14: Ravens Vs. Browns Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17302196
    News

    Ravens Week 14 Power Rankings Roundup

    Dec 7, 2021
    USATSI_16832928
    News

    Bozeman Named Ravens Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

    Dec 7, 2021