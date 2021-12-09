Ravens Highest-Paid Players Sidelined

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have a lot of money invested in players who are not available or have been limited this season.

When cornerback Marlon Humphrey went on the IR with a torn pectoral muscle, Baltimore lost the third of the fourth highest-paid players on the current roster.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who is out for the season with an ankle injury, made the most money in 2021 with a salary of $23.75 million.

Humphrey is the second-highest-paid player at $18.24 million.

Cornerback Marcus Peters suffered a season-ending knee injury in training camp and is the fourth highest-paid player, carrying an average annual salary of $14 million.

Tight end Mark Andrews is the third highest-paid player after inking a four-year, $56 million deal earlier this year.

The Ravens are staring down a new deal for quarterback Lamar Jackson, who could be seeking an annual salary of more than $40 million per season.

Baltimore picked up his fifth-year option so Jackson is under contract until 2023, so there is time to get a deal done.

"I'm not worried about that right now. I've still got two more years left on my first [contract]," Jackson said. "I'm worried about getting my Super Bowl here and bringing it back home so we can celebrate that and focus on that. I'm focused on winning.

"If you're not winning, they're not talking about no contract with you. I'm trying to win as much as I can and get us a Super Bowl. That's what I'm focused on."

Jackson has stated his preference is to remain in Baltimore.

“I would love to be here forever,” Jackson said. “I love Baltimore. I love the whole organization. I love everybody in the building. But hopefully, we’ll be making something happen pretty soon or whenever.”