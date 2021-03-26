Colts Made Last Second Move to Snatch T.Y. Hilton from Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — T.Y. Hilton was preparing to sign with the Ravens before the Colts made him a last-second offer to stay in Indianapolis.

“I’ve been talking to (the Ravens) the whole time," Hilton told The Pat McAfee Show. "They came in and made a great push at the end and they wanted to get it done.’’

Baltimore has been looking to add a veteran wide receiver in free agency but has not had any success thus far.

JuJu Smith-Schuster turned down a $9.5 million deal with another $3.5 million in incentives from the Ravens to stay in Pittsburgh for $8 million.

Then, Hilton turned down a three-year deal from the Ravens to stay in Indianapolis for another season for $10 million.

After Baltimore made an aggressive pitch to Hilton, Colts general manager Chris Ballard and owner Jim Irsay persuaded him to stay with the team.

"I prayed about it and by three o'clock, I'm like I'm signing somewhere," Hilton told McAfee. "At 2:55, I got on the phone with Chris and I was like, 'Are we going to get this done? Like, how can we get this done?' He came up with a number and I was like, 'All right.' I guess it's meant for me to go to this next team.'

"As soon as I closed his message, Irsay texted me, and I said, 'There goes my sign right there.' When he texted me, that's when we got it done. It was awesome, man. It just (told) me it was a great deal, ‘Hope we can get it done.’ I told him the number that I wanted and they got it right then and there, and the deal got done.’’

At age 31, Hilton still has quickness with the ability to beat press at the line of scrimmage. He has an exceptional change of direction as a route-runner when sitting down his hips without losing speed at the top of his routes to separate consistently.

Last season, Hilton caught 56 passes for 762 yards with five touchdowns.

Hilton, a third-round pick out of Florida International, is a four-time Pro Bowler, Hilton, and has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in five of his nine seasons. Hilton has been known as one of the better wide receivers in the NFL during his career but has seen his production take a dip the last couple of seasons. However, he has been mostly durable throughout his career.

The Ravens could have used his experience.

Now, the team might have to look toward the draft to add talent.