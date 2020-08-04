RavenCountry
Ravens strength coach: Hollywood Brown 'got after it' this offseason

Todd Karpovich

Of all the Ravens players, Marquise Brown had the biggest transformation this offseason.

The wide receiver — nicknamed "Hollywood" — added a considerable amount of muscle to his 5-foot-9 frame. Brown also showed off his skills catching the football during numerous drills posed on social media.

Ravens' strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders was impressed by Brown's offseason work. 

“Hollywood was in and out early on, but it’s really … He took it upon himself to … It must’ve just clicked for him this offseason, really, to get healthy, to start eating right, to start training harder," Saunders said. "And last year, he dealt with some things and it was his rookie year. He got through it, but I give him so much credit for, really, using this time – as well as all the other guys. 

Brown, the Ravens first-round pick (25th overall) in the 2019 draft, was never fully healthy after undergoing offseason Lisfranc surgery on his right foot. He is fully recovered from the injury heading into this season and should be an even bigger playmaker for the Ravens' explosive attack.

Even with the injury, Brown had the ability to run past defenders and made several highlight-reel receptions. He was the top wide receiver on the team with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns. 

Now that Brown had a full offseason to fully recover from the foot injury, he is a full-go for training camp.

"It would’ve been really easy to sit in the sofa the past four months and do nothing," Saunders said, "and I think we can all ask ourselves that, ‘Have we really utilized the past four months of this pandemic time?’ I think to ‘Hollywood’s’ credit, he got after it; he got after it a couple of hours a day. I saw him in the hall and I’m excited to take where he’s at now and keep building on that, just like the other guys, and keep going.”

Brown will be able to create matchup problems on the outside, posing matchup problems for the most talented secondaries and generating opportunities for his teammates. In the playoff loss to Tennessee, Brown caught seven passes for 126 yards.

“When he's not involved, he's making the offense better, because there'll be two defenders guarding him sometimes," quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "He's so fast, and he runs great routes. And he's not even 100 [percent] to his full potential, so he plays a big part in our offense. And we have to do a better job at getting him the ball.”

