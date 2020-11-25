Ravens Trying to Jumpstart Hollywood Brown

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receiver Hollywood Brown has voiced frustration about his role in the offense.

Following a 28-24 loss to the Steelers, Brown tweeted “What’s the point of having souljas when you never use them (Never!!)." He later deleted the Tweet, but questions linger about Baltimore's passing attack, which is ranked 31st in the NFL.

Since that game against Pittsburgh, Brown's production has dropped off even further,

He has only five receptions for 52 yards combined over his last three games. Baltimore has gone 1-2 over that stretch.

The Ravens remain committed to getting Brown more involved in the gameplan.

“We want him to be a huge part of the offense," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. "We’ve got to find ways to get that done. He’s practicing, he’s playing very hard, and we just have to get that done. Mark [Andrews], Lamar [Jackson] and ‘Hollywood’ [Marquise Brown] have to get that done, and we as coaches have to get that done – create those situations to put him in a position to make those plays. We understand that. That’s just too important for us.

The past game against the Titans was especially frustrating. Brown was targeted three times, but he did not manage a reception. He also dropped a potential first-down pass in the middle of the field.

"[There are] big plays to be had, and ‘Hollywood’ is very talented, as is Lamar and all our guys, so, I really want to see him involved," Harbaugh said. "And it’s not like we’re not trying to get it done. They [defenses] do take him out of it sometimes; sometimes other things happen. But that’s important for us. We’ve got a lot of football left to play, and we want him to be a big part of it.”

Overall, Brown is still second on the team with 32 receptions for 431 yards with two touchdowns. However, he has struggled to get separation from opposing cornerbacks and the Ravens might have to find other ways to get him the ball, such as lining him up in the slot or using him on sweeps because of his speed.

Brown, the Ravens first-round pick (25th overall) in the 2019 draft, was never fully healthy last year after undergoing Lisfranc surgery on his right foot.

Even with the injury, Brown had the ability to run past defenders and made several highlight-reel receptions. He was the top wide receiver on the team with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is looking to recapture some of that success over the final six games of the regular season.

“You know, [Marquise] ‘Hollywood’ [Brown] is a big threat," Jackson said. "Some looks, it’s just not going to be a good look for him. But we’re good. We’re good. It starts at practice.”