Ravens Marquise Brown says extra weight won't affect his speed

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown focused on adding bulk to his 5-foot-9 frame this offseason.

The Ravens wide receiver weighs 180 pounds, which is 23 pounds heavier from where he ended the regular season.

“What people fail to realize, when I was at ‘OU’ [University of Oklahoma], I was 173-170 [pounds]," he said. "So, I honestly just gained about 10 pounds. I actually lost weight last year. To me, I feel back to normal, sort of to say. I feel like myself.”

Brown, the Ravens first-round pick (25th overall) in the 2019 draft, was never fully healthy after undergoing offseason Lisfranc surgery on his right foot. He is fully recovered from the injury heading into this season and should be an even bigger playmaker for the Ravens' explosive attack.

“I just wanted to get back to my old self," Brown said. "Started off in the beginning of the year just working on my foot, getting my leg back right, my whole left side of my body. And then, ramping up into May and June, I started moving around, doing routes, cutting.

"Then June and July, I started back working on my speed. I just took the time out to address every part of my body, just to make sure I was going into the year right.”

Even with the injury, Brown had the ability to run past defenders and made several highlight-reel receptions. He was the top wide receiver on the team with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns.

Now that Brown had a full offseason to fully recover from the foot injury, he is a full-go for training camp.

"If I’m out there, I’m going to do all I can do to help my team. It wasn’t the best circumstances, but I was just blessed to be in the NFL," Brown said about last season's challenges. "I was just thankful that God allowed me to be where I was at. So, it’s no complaints. I had a good year, to me, dealing with what I had to do. [I’ll] just continue to push forward.”