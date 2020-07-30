RavenCountry
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Marquise Brown: 'He’s got that Florida speed in him'

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackon and Marquise Brown are proud of their Florida roots. 

Brown is called "Hollywood" because that's the name of his hometown in the Sunshine State.

Jackson grew up a short distance away in Pompano Beach and he contends players from Florida have a higher gear when it comes to speed.

Brown is one of those explosive playmakers and Jackson expects him to run past opponents throughout the upcoming season. 

"In South Florida, when you’re good, you’re going to know about someone, and that’s what it was," Jackson said. "When he was at Oklahoma, I was at Louisville [and] I ended up leaving early. I’m watching him a lot – I’m like, man, we need to get someone like him on our team. 

"His speed is crazy. He’s got that Florida speed in him, and people are mistaking him like … He’s very twitchy. That guy is fast, and that’s what it is. That’s my brother.”

Several other Ravens players marveled at Brown's speed he wasn't even running at 100 percent last year. He had undergone offseason Lisfranc surgery on his right foot the prior offseason and he was hampered by the injury for most of his rookie year.

Still, Brown had the ability to run past defenders and made several highlight-reel receptions. He was the top wide receiver on the team with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns. 

Brown has been fully healthy this offseason and has added more muscle to his 5-foot-9, 170-pound frame judging by photos and video he posted on social media.

Screen Shot 2020-07-08 at 10.20.23 AM

"I feel like he is going to have a huge jump – more than people may think," Jackson said. "He was hurt last year. People didn’t know that. But he went out there and battled his tail off each and every game on a messed-up foot. And now his full potential is going to show this year. 

The Ravens selected the 5-9, 170-pound Brown with the 25th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and so far, he has met the expectations of becoming a legitimate downfield threat. Jackson wants to have a more explosive downfield attack and the key will be getting the ball to Brown. 

"I feel. He’s still young, but he is going to show off," Jackson said. "And my job is to get the ball out quicker, because he’s a lot faster with that foot at 100 percent."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lamar Jackson won't give up hope on bringing Antonio Brown to Ravens

Lamar Jackson is hoping Antonio Brown could make his way to the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

Is Delanie Walker an option for the Ravens at tight end?

The Ravens have a need for a third tight end after Hayden Hurst was traded to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason and Delanie Walker could fill the void.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens add depth to the o-line by signing Parker Ehinger

The Ravens moved quickly to replace offensive lineman Andre Smith who opted out of the 2020 season by re-signing veteran Parker Ehinger.

Todd Karpovich

Experienced Ravens should be able to navigate tumultuous offseason

The Ravens veteran-laden roster should be able to navigate the challenges of this tumultuous offseason and be primed and ready for the regular-season opener.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

How will Jacob Breeland's injury affect Ravens tight-ends room?

The Ravens placed undrafted rookie Jacob Breeland on the non-football injury entering training camp. How will that impact the battle for the third tight end?

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens

Ravens returner De’Anthony Thomas opts out of 2020 season

De'Anthony Thomas became the first Ravens player to opt-out of the 2020 season because of ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Breakdown of the Ravens new-look 2020 training camp

Ravens training camp will be like no other in the history of the franchise with testing and stringent protocols in place because of the ongoing pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens grab an edge rusher in mock 2021 NFL draft

The Ravens will select Oregon State edge rusher Hamilcar Rashed Jr. in the 2021 draft, according to an early prediction by the Pro Football Network

Todd Karpovich

Ravens rookie to miss time because of Covid-19 issue

Ravens undrafted rookie safety Nigel Warrior is among six players placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens young linebackers face hefty challenge with no preseason games

Ravens rookies Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison face lofty expectations, and the lack of preseason games could present a challenge to their development.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich