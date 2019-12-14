Ravens Homecoming for Suggs?

Will there be a homecoming for Terrell Suggs in Baltimore?

The veteran linebacker was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 13.

Suggs, 37, will go on waivers on Dec. 16, and he can become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.

There are several teams that could potentially claim Suggs, most notably the Chiefs, Saints, Rams and Seahawks. The Patriots might also have interest, which would definitely boost the drama for the postseason.

As a result, it could be a long shot for him to land in Baltimore.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said it was a mutual decision to part ways. Arizona (3-9) is out of playoff contention and wants to focus on getting some younger players more experience in games.

Suggs has 5.5 sacks in 13 games , but has been dealing with hamstring and back injuries over the past several weeks. Suggs, who is the Ravens’ franchise leader in sacks (132.5) and games played (229), signed with his hometown Cardinals in the offseason.

The Ravens beat Arizona 23-17 in Week 2. Suggs finished with three tackles.

“It was bittersweet. It was good to be back, and it was great to play in the stadium where I played most of my career," Suggs said after the game. "I really wanted to win, but this was the weirdest thing I’ve ever been a part of.”

The Ravens are ranked in the middle of the league with 34 sacks. Suggs could be a boost to that pass rush. The fans would welcome his return judging from the number of "55" jerseys in the stands when the Cardinals visited M & T Bank Stadium.

"It was very humbling, but it made me feel good,"Suggs said about the support. "I felt the love of the fans. I know they wanted to show their appreciation for me. But once the game started, I knew they weren’t rooting for me. … They wanted their team to win.”