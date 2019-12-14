RavenMaven
Ravens Homecoming for Suggs?

Todd Karpovich

Will there be a homecoming for Terrell Suggs in Baltimore?

The veteran linebacker was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 13.

Suggs, 37, will go on waivers on Dec. 16, and he can become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.

There are several teams that could potentially claim Suggs, most notably the Chiefs, Saints, Rams and Seahawks. The Patriots might also have interest, which would definitely boost the drama for the postseason.

As a result, it could be a long shot for him to land in Baltimore. 

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said it was a mutual decision to part ways. Arizona (3-9) is out of playoff contention and wants to focus on getting some younger players more experience in games.

Suggs has 5.5 sacks in 13 games , but has been dealing with hamstring and back injuries over the past several weeks. Suggs, who is the Ravens’ franchise leader in sacks (132.5) and games played (229), signed with his hometown Cardinals in the offseason.

The Ravens beat Arizona 23-17 in Week 2. Suggs finished with three tackles. 

“It was bittersweet. It was good to be back, and it was great to play in the stadium where I played most of my career," Suggs said after the game. "I really wanted to win, but this was the weirdest thing I’ve ever been a part of.” 

The Ravens are ranked in the middle of the league with 34 sacks. Suggs could be a boost to that pass rush. The fans would welcome his return judging from the number of "55" jerseys in the stands when the Cardinals visited M&T Bank Stadium. 

"It was very humbling, but it made me feel good,"Suggs said about the support. "I felt the love of the fans. I know they wanted to show their appreciation for me. But once the game started, I knew they weren’t rooting for me. … They wanted their team to win.”

Ravens-Jets Halftime Report

Todd Karpovich

Quarterback Lamar Jackson broke the single-season quarterback rushing record and the Ravens opened a 21-7 halftime lead against the New York on Thursday night. Jackson also became the fourth quarterback in NFL history with 30 touchdown passes and seven running scores in a single season. Mark Andrews broke the Ravens single-season touchdown record for tight ends with eight.

With Division Title In Hand, Ravens Turn Focus to Top Seed, Winning Super Bowl

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens wore t-shirts emblazoned with the phrase "The AFC North Is Not Enough" following a 42-21 victory over the New York Jets. Indeed, Baltimore won the division crown for the second straight year. Now, the coaches and players can focus on loftier goals.

Lamar Jackson Breaks QB Rushing Record

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson broke the single-season quarterback rushing record in the first quarter against the New York Jets on Thursday night.

Video: James Hurst Does Solid Job in Place of Injured Ronnie Stanley

Todd Karpovich

James Hurst was forced into action against the New York Jets when left tackle Ronnie Stanley was sidelined with a concussion. It was a challenging proposition for Hurst, who had to fill the void for one of the league's top offensive lineman. Hurst did well protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson's blindside in the Ravens 42-21 victory.

Baltimore Ravens Report Card vs. New York Jets

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens aced another test in a 42-21 victory over the New York in a Week 15 Thursday night matchup. However, the news was not all good. Here are the grades.

Jackson's Record-Breaking Night Paces Ravens to AFC North Title

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson broke the single-season quarterback rushing record and threw five touchdown passes, leading Baltimore past the New York Jets 42-21 in Week 15. The Ravens extended their winning streak to 10 games and clinched the AFC North title for a second consecutive season. Baltimore can also secure the top seed throughout the AFC playoffs with a win at Cleveland in Week 15.

Week 15: Ravens-Jets Pregame Notes

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens enters their Thursday night matchup against the New York Jets favored by 16.5-point favorites, the second biggest point spread in franchise history. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson can set the single-season quarterback rushing record with just 23 yards. Temperatures are expected to hover the low 30s for much of the game.

Video: Welcome to Frigid M&T Bank Stadium for Ravens vs. Jets

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore has much at stake for a Thursday night game against the Jets where temperatures are supposed to be in the low 30s at kickoff. Baltimore can clinch the AFC North title with a victory. The Ravens entered the game as 16.5-point favorites.

Ravens Looking to Avoid Letdown Against Jets

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens are heavily favored over the New York Jets heading into their Week 15 Thursday night matchup. Nonetheless, Ravens players and coaches understand the Jets can still be a dangerous team.

Week 15: Ravens-Jets Key Matchups

Trevor Woods

The Ravens can clinch the AFC North with a victory over the New York Jets in their Week 15 Thursday night matchup. Baltimore is favored by two touchdowns, but New York has been playing stout defense.