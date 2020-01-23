Source: Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh To Be Honored As Player & Coach Of The Year By The Maxwell Football Club

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson will be honored for their record-setting 2019 season by the Maxwell Football Club, sources told SportsIllustrated.com's Kristian Dye.

The Philadelphia-based organization, best known for honoring the college player of the year with the Maxwell Award, will recognize Harbaugh as the Greasy Neale Professional Coach of the Year. Jackson will be named the Bert Bell Award winner as the NFL's top player.

The Ravens captured the AFC North title for the second-consecutive season behind a franchise-record 12-game winning streak. Baltimore also set a franchise record for victories (14-2) behind an offense that ranked first in the NFL in points per game (33.2) and a defense that allowed the third-fewest points per game (17.6). The Ravens earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed for the first time in franchise history.

Harbaugh was also named the 2019 NFL Coach of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America. He is the winningest head coach in Ravens franchise history and has the highest winning percentage since taking over in 2008.

Jackson, who also received the Most Valuable Player award from the Pro Football Writers of America, had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season. He is also just the third quarterback in league history to produce at least 35 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns in a season, joining Steve Young (1994) and Cam Newton (2015), both of whom won MVP honors after accomplishing this feat.

In a 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans in this year's divisional round of the AFC playoffs, Jackson completed 31 of 59 pass attempts for 365 yards with the two interceptions. He also ran for 143 yards and touchdown on 20 carries, but also lost a fumble. Overall, Jackson produced 508 of Baltimore's 530 yards of total offense.

This is the second time Jackson has been honored by the Maxwell Football Club. In 2016, he won the Maxwell Award from the very same organization following a stellar season at Louisville.

Harbaugh and Jackson will be honored at the club’s awards gala held at the Tropicana in Atlantic City on March 6.

In addition, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (Maxwell Award) and Ohio State’s defensive end Chase Young (Chuck Bednarik Award for the nation’s top defensive player) will also be honored at the March event.