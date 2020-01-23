RavenMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Source: Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh To Be Honored As Player & Coach Of The Year By The Maxwell Football Club

Todd Karpovich

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson will be honored for their record-setting 2019 season by the Maxwell Football Club, sources told SportsIllustrated.com's Kristian Dye.

The Philadelphia-based organization, best known for honoring the college player of the year with the Maxwell Award, will recognize Harbaugh as the Greasy Neale Professional Coach of the Year. Jackson will be named the Bert Bell Award winner as the NFL's top player.

The Ravens captured the AFC North title for the second-consecutive season behind a franchise-record 12-game winning streak. Baltimore also set a franchise record for victories (14-2) behind an offense that ranked first in the NFL in points per game (33.2) and a defense that allowed the third-fewest points per game (17.6). The Ravens earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed for the first time in franchise history.

Harbaugh was also named the 2019 NFL Coach of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America. He is the winningest head coach in  Ravens franchise history and has the highest winning percentage since taking over in 2008. 

Jackson, who also received the Most Valuable Player award from the Pro Football Writers of America, had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season. He is also just the third quarterback in league history to produce at least 35 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns in a season, joining Steve Young (1994) and Cam Newton (2015), both of whom won MVP honors after accomplishing this feat.

In a 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans in this year's divisional round of the AFC playoffs, Jackson completed 31 of 59 pass attempts for 365 yards with the two interceptions. He also ran for 143 yards and touchdown on 20 carries, but also lost a fumble. Overall, Jackson produced 508 of Baltimore's 530 yards of total offense. 

This is the second time Jackson has been honored by the Maxwell Football Club. In 2016, he won the Maxwell Award from the very same organization following a stellar season at Louisville.

Harbaugh and Jackson will be honored at the club’s awards gala held at the Tropicana in Atlantic City on March 6.

In addition, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (Maxwell Award) and Ohio State’s defensive end Chase Young (Chuck Bednarik Award for the nation’s top defensive player) will also be honored at the March event. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Plan to Make Further Adjustments on Offense

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was questioned about the Ravens' offensive scheme after a second early in the playoffs. One year after the Los Angeles Chargers shut the Ravens down in the wild-card round, the Tennessee Titans did the same in the divisional playoffs. The Ravens plan to make their own adjustments to a offense that was among the most prolific in the league in 2019.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Already Focused on Getting Better, Making Another Playoff Run

Lamar Jackson was coach John Harbaugh's office just days after the Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs.Jackson and Harbaugh discussed ways the young quarterback could get better this offseason, They were already on the same page.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rockit17

Ravens Looking for Several Young Players to Take Next Step With Development

The Ravens have several young receivers with the potential to make an impact in the coming years. Rookies Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin showed flashes of play-making ability and each of them will use the offseason to make further strides.  While Mark Andrews was a focal point of the Ravens passing attack. fellow second-year tight end Hayden Hurst also made some big plays. Each of those players have already shown coach John Harbaugh they have a tremendous upside.

Todd Karpovich

Rick Gosselin's 2019 NFL Special Teams Rankings: Ravens Finish 27th Overall

Baltimore did not rate well overall for special teams. However, Justin Tucker was still one of the most dominant kickers in the league. Punter San Koch did not have many opportunities. Coverage and the return games were challenged.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Will Focus On Improving Front Seven This Offseason

The Ravens admittedly need to make some improvements with both their inside and outside linebackers. The team would also like to add some more depth to the defensive line to further support a secondary that is the strength of the team. Baltimore has several pending unrestricted free agents with its front seven, including linebackers Josh Bynes, Matthew Judon, Anthony Levine Sr., Pernell McPhee and Patrick Onwuasor. Defensive tackles Justin Ellis, Domata Peko, Michael Pierce and Jihad Ward can also hit the open market.

Todd Karpovich

Three Former Ravens Headed to Super Bowl

Former Ravens linebacker Suggs is headed to the Super Bowl with Kansas City where he will match up with another pair of former Ravens — fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and running back Raheem Mostert, both of who are key players for the 49ers.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Have $28.9M in Cap Space as They Look Toward Free-Agent Market

The Ravens are currently $28.9 million under the salary cap, according to the latest figures by Over the Cap. While that's not an overwhelming amount of money, DeCosta can be active in the free agent market. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said there's no secret surrounding some of the team's most glaring needs at linebacker/pass rusher, wide receiver and on the offensive line.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Could Prioritize Resigning Judon

Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon did not let his pending free agency become a distraction this season. In fact, he had one of his finest years, leading the team with 9.5 sacks and earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. He also ranked fourth in the NFL with 33 quarterback hits. Judon also put himself in position for a huge payday. The question is whether he priced himself out of the Ravens financial comfort zone.

Todd Karpovich

Oddsmakers Expect Ravens to Make A Deep Playoff Run Next Season

Fans should not jump off the Baltimore Ravens' bandwagon just yet. Despite an abbreviated playoff run this year, oddsmakers expect the Ravens to contend for a Super Bowl title next season.Caesars Entertainment Corp. has the Ravens at 7-1 odd to reach the Super Bowl, one notch behind the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1). The San Francisco 49ers are third at 8-1, followed by the Saints (11-1), Patriots (14-1) and Steelers (15-1).

Todd Karpovich

by

Pmanningsir1

Lamar Jackson In Good Company with Early Playoff Disappointment

Lamar Jackson is not the only quarterback to experience disappointment in the playoffs as a young quarterback. Ravens coach John Harbaugh pointed out that Jackson is actually in some good company. “The Manning brothers combined to, they had five losses in their first five playoff games before they won one,” Harbaugh said. “[Joe] Montana, [Steve] Young and [Brett] Favre didn’t start a playoff game until their third season, [Drew] Brees and [Troy] Aikman, until their fourth season, and [Aaron] Rodgers until his fifth season

Todd Karpovich