Ravens Hopeful Lamar Jackson Can Play Against Packers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens received some good news when Lamar Jackson avoided a high ankle sprain Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns.

That injury could have ended his season.

Instead, Jackson was diagnosed with a low ankle sprain, which means that he could be back in the lineup this week against the Green Bay Packers.

“We’re going to see where we’re at with the situation," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "The plans are right now, in my mind, for Lamar [Jackson] to be out there. So, we’ll see where it goes this week. If he can go, he’ll go. If not, Tyler [Huntley] will be the quarterback. So, that’s where we’re at.”



Jackson was injured when Cleveland linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah hit the back of his lower right leg. Jackson fell to the ground and grabbed his ankle.

He was later carted back to the locker room and was listed as questionable to return before being ruled out after halftime.

Huntley pulled the Ravens to within two points with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews. Safety Chuck Clark then recovered the onside kick to give the Ravens a chance to win the game.

However, Cleveland's defense managed a sack and Huntley's pass to rookie Rashod Bateman was short on a fourth-and-6.

Huntley was 27 of 38 for 270 yards with the score (99.7 rating). He also lost two fumbles.

“Tyler showed a lot of grit as you said. It felt like the whole team did that," Harbaugh said. "That’s who we are, and that’s why we have a chance to still win the championship – the AFC North – and hopefully go on from there. That’s what we’ll be fighting to do in the next four weeks.”

Jackson will need at least a couple of days to practice before he's cleared to play against Green Bay. When asked if Jackson will be on the field Wednesday, Harbaugh replied: “Unanswerable. [That’s an] unanswerable question.”

The Ravens are 8-5 with tough games against the Packers and Rams sandwiched around a trip to Cincinnati before ending the season against the Steelers. The Ravens probably need to win three of those games for a spot in the postseason. The Ravens have lost back-to-back games for the first time since last December.