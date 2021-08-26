Ravens Hopeful Lamar Jackson Will Have Chemistry With Receivers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have dealt with injuries to their group of wide receivers throughout training camp.

Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman, Sammy Watkins and Deon Cain have missed practice time.

As a result, quarterback Lamar Jackson has not had much time to throw to his full arsenal of wideouts.

"We have to get these guys back out there,

offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "It’s very important that we start building some real-time chemistry and timing. The situation is the situation. You have to adapt, adjust, and do the best you can and evolve as you go. The sooner we can get them out there [at] 100%, the better, so we can get some real quality work, timing and chemistry.”

Despite not having all of his wideouts available, quarterback Lamar Jackson has looked solid throwing the ball. His accuracy is better and he has a tighter spiral on his throws.

Jackson missed a week of practice because of COVID-19, but he has caught up quickly.

“He’s doing great. He’s doing a great job," coach John Harbaugh said. "He looks good. I mean, you see it – you guys are out here every day. You guys know what good throws look like. So, he’s had many good throws, and he’s had some throws he wants back – just like any quarterback. But he’s our quarterback and we have to get everything right.

"So, we’re working on every part of our football – every part of our football. You can’t get all bogged down when you go into a game and one thing doesn’t work out like you want it to and that’s all you think about."

Jackson did not appear worried about the injuries to the wide receivers. He's confident the Ravens will have a productive season throwing the football.

“Each and every year, it’s going to get stronger – the chemistry," Jackson said. "But the chemistry is there as long as you guys are working.”