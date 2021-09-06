Report: Ravens Hosted Le’Veon Bell; Justice Hill Out

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens recently hosted running back Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman for a workout with Justice Hill out with a season-ending Achilles injury, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

This turn of events dramatically changes the outlook of the Ravens running game.

Gus Edwards will remain the starter with Ty'Son Williams perhaps behind him on the depth chart. However, the possible addition of Bell gives Baltimore another veteran presence, albeit a player who has struggled recently.

Bell ran just 63 times for 254 yards and two touchdowns in nine games with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. He then had a falling out with coach Andy Reid.

Bell has a history with Baltimore after spending five seasons with the Steelers.

Bell is 5-5 with 807 yards rushing and seven touchdowns against the Ravens. He has also caught 49 passes for 349 yards with another three scores.

Overall, Bell has run for 6,453 yards with 40 touchdowns over eight seasons.

Baltimore will carry three running backs and rotate them on the 53-man roster. The Ravens led the NFL in rushing in each of the past two seasons.

“We’ve had confidence in Gus, really, since his rookie season," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "I mean, he was an undrafted player that really impressed us. He made his way onto the roster in the regular season, and he’s done nothing but impress since. He’s our kind of guy. He’s really built for what we do. He’s going to get more of a workload now, not to say that it won’t still be a committee."

Freema spent 2020 with the New York Giants and appeared in five games averaging 3.2 yards per carry.