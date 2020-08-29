SI.com
RavenCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Harbaugh pleased with Ravens progress in tumultuous offseason

Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh embraces adversity.

And he's had plenty of challenges throughout this year's training camp. 

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has cut into practice time and forced the cancellation of preseason games. The players also took a pause to grapple with social justice issues amid another police shooting.

Harbaugh has given his players a platform to discuss the ongoing events. He has been pleased with their progress at practice and there ability to focus in such tumultuous times.   

"Without the preseason games and any kind of ‘measuring stick,’ I think the coaches would tell you – and I think the players would tell you the same way – we feel really good about where we’re at," Harbaugh said. "We feel we’re as far along – from a football standpoint – that we could be. We’ve had no drag. We’ve overcome whatever adversity that’s been presented. There’s always adversity presented, and that’s what makes you stronger." 

The Ravens have broken into their regular-season mode for practice. They're expected to have their first scrimmage Aug. 29 — weather permitting — at M&T Bank Stadium.

However, Harbaugh won't get a true gauge of his team until the regular-season opener Sept. 13 against the Cleveland Browns. The team has mostly avoided major injuries during the abbreviated training camp.  

"Our guys have just worked extremely hard, and they’ve been locked in in meetings, in walk-throughs and in practice," Harbaugh said. "So, I 100% trust them and empower them ... when you give them the power to build a team, and that’s what they’ve done. So, we’ll find out soon enough – in September – to see where we’re at, but I do feel really good about where we’re at.”

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jadeveon Clowney could upend the balance of power in AFC North

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is somehow still available in the free-agent market and he could potentially find a landing spot in the AFC North.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens refuse to be 'sellouts' or 'hypocrites' when it comes to social justice

Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti has been a trailblazer when it comes to social justice issues.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens cancel practice for 'team unifying session' for social justice reform

The Ravens canceled practice Aug. 28 " to perform a team unifying session surrounding social justice reform."

Todd Karpovich

Ravens take an aggressive stand against social injustice

The Ravens came up with an aggressive response to the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens training camp notebook: Solid day for the defensive backs

The Baltimore Ravens' defensive backs had one of their best days of training camp Aug. 27, forcing a couple of turnovers and locking down the young group of wide receivers.

Todd Karpovich

Don't sleep on Mark Ingram amid Ravens' crowded backfield

Mark Ingram is the starter amid the Baltimore Ravens deep group running backs and he does not look like he'll be relinquishing that role in the near-term.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens opt to practice before meeting about social justice

Ravens players opted to practice before meeting in the afternoon to discuss their next steps regarding social justice issues amid the latest police shooting.

Todd Karpovich

Tavon Young 'blessed' to be back on the field after neck injury

Having cornerback Tavon Young back in the lineup is like having a "first-round draft pick coming back inside of your room" for the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Tony Jefferson could be a viable option for Ravens

While DeShon Elliott and Chuck Clark are the starters at safety, Tony Jefferson could provide valuable depth for the Baltimore Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Derek Wolfe on empty stadiums: 'I’m more bummed out for the fans'

The Baltimore Ravens are bracing for a surreal environment without thousands of fans flocking to M&T Bank Stadium amid the ongoing challenges with COVID-19.

Todd Karpovich