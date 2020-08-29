Harbaugh pleased with Ravens progress in tumultuous offseason

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh embraces adversity.

And he's had plenty of challenges throughout this year's training camp.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has cut into practice time and forced the cancellation of preseason games. The players also took a pause to grapple with social justice issues amid another police shooting.

Harbaugh has given his players a platform to discuss the ongoing events. He has been pleased with their progress at practice and there ability to focus in such tumultuous times.

"Without the preseason games and any kind of ‘measuring stick,’ I think the coaches would tell you – and I think the players would tell you the same way – we feel really good about where we’re at," Harbaugh said. "We feel we’re as far along – from a football standpoint – that we could be. We’ve had no drag. We’ve overcome whatever adversity that’s been presented. There’s always adversity presented, and that’s what makes you stronger."

The Ravens have broken into their regular-season mode for practice. They're expected to have their first scrimmage Aug. 29 — weather permitting — at M & T Bank Stadium.

However, Harbaugh won't get a true gauge of his team until the regular-season opener Sept. 13 against the Cleveland Browns. The team has mostly avoided major injuries during the abbreviated training camp.

"Our guys have just worked extremely hard, and they’ve been locked in in meetings, in walk-throughs and in practice," Harbaugh said. "So, I 100% trust them and empower them ... when you give them the power to build a team, and that’s what they’ve done. So, we’ll find out soon enough – in September – to see where we’re at, but I do feel really good about where we’re at.”