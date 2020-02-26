RavenCountry
Ravens Focused on Extending Key Playmakers Stanley and Humphrey

Todd Karpovich

While the Ravens look to add playmakers in free agency and the 2020 NFL Draft, general manager Eric DeCosta is also focused on retaining the team's key performers.

At the top of that list are cornerback Marlon Humphrey and left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

"We've talked quite a bit, we'll meet again this week," DeCosta said at the 2020 NFL Combine. "Love Ronnie, played his butt off this year, All-Pro left tackle. Excited about that, excited about his future, excited about the player and excited about the person. We'll try to continue to have those dialogues as well. ... We've also talked to Marlon Humphrey a little bit, (his agent) Joel Segal, great agent. We want to try and keep our elite young players. We think Ronnie and Marlon and are two of those guys."

Both players made the Pro Bowl this past season. Stanley is eligible to become unrestricted free agent in 2021, while Humphrey can hit the open market the following year.

Both Stanley and Humphrey are former first-round picks that represent the foundation of the team.

However, both players will be a costly investment to re-sign.

Stanley, a first round (sixth overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, is among the best offensive lineman in the NFL. Top left tackles are currently making $15 million to $16 million per year, according to spotrac.com. Stanley will command a similar deal.

Last season, Stanley helped Baltimore set an NFL record for single-season rushing yards (3,296) and produce the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 points per game). He also assisted the Ravens in becoming the first team ever to average at least 200 rushing (206.0) and 200 net passing (201.6) yards per game in a season.

Stanley was the key blocker for NFL MVP QB Lamar Jackson, who produced one of the greatest seasons ever by a QB in 2019. Jackson threw an NFL-high 36 touchdowns (also a franchise record) and posted 1,206 rushing yards, the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Humphrey, selected by the Ravens in the first round (16th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, had 65 tackles, three interceptions, a team-leading 14 passes defended, three fumble returns — two of which were returned for touchdowns — and two forced fumbles, helping Baltimore's defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

The top cornerbacks in the NFL make about $15 million annually and Humphrey will be in the position for that type of payday.

DeCosta: Ravens Broke Tradition with Record-Setting Offense

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta marveled at the team's record-setting performance this past season. Sometimes, even he could not believe what we was seeing. “Well. it was fun. We haven't historically been known as an offensive team," DeCosta said at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. The Ravens broke the single-season NFL rushing record (3,296 yards) and had a league-high 13 players named to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Todd Karpovich

Towsonravens

Ravens Cornerback Jimmy Smith Could Test Free-Agent Market for First Time

Todd Karpovich

Pats, Jags Targeting Tight End Hayden Hurst In Potential Trade

Ravens tight end Hayden Hurts wants to catch more passes and make a bigger impact. However, he is behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle on the team's depth chart. As a result, both the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots are considering an offer to pry Hurst from Baltimore, according to a report in the Florida Times-Union.

Todd Karpovich

DeCosta Still Uncertain About Marshal Yanda's Future with Ravens

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta exchanged pleasantries with Marshal Yanda at this year's Pro Bowl. However, they danced around the elephant in the room. Yanda is considering retirement after 13 NFL seasons even though he is still playing at a high level. He recently made the Pro Bowl for the eighth time in the past nine years. "I had a great conversation with Marshal at the Pro Bowl," DeCosta said at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. "We didn't talk about the future. I'm sure we'll have those discussions at some point, probably in the next month or so."

Todd Karpovich

Orlando Brown Jr. Shows Numbers Can Be Deceiving at NFL Combine

Orlando Brown Jr. can laugh about it nowadays. There was a time when his performance at the NFL Combine was no joking matter. Brown had one of the worst performances in the history of those individual workouts, finishing dead last in the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, and the broad jump. He also managed just 14 reps during a bench press. That performance didn't scare the Ravens. Baltimore selected Brown in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He started 10 games his rookie year and carried the momentum over to this past season when he named to the NFL Pro Bowl.

Todd Karpovich

Ronnie Stanley Was League's Top Pass Blocker

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley was named the "Pass Blocker of the Year" by Pro Football Focus. Stanley was the highest-ranked left tackle with 300 or more pass-blocking snaps in PFF pass-blocking efficiency (99.3). Overall, he allowed 10 total pressures in 515 pass-blocking snaps in 2019, according to the report. The Ravens will likely try to reach a contract extension for Stanley in the near future. He is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021 and would command a huge payday on the open market.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Emmanuel Sanders

The Ravens are looking to add a veteran wide receiver to further support quarterback Lamar Jackson. Baltimore finished the 2019 regular season with the league's 26th passing attack, averaging 201.6 yards per game. Emmanuel Sanders could be a perfect fit for the Ravens offense. The veteran wide receiver has solid hands and an edginess that would fit perfectly in Baltimore. Sanders could quickly develop a rapport with Jackson and also provides some mentorship for the young quarterback.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens: 2020 NFL Scouting Combine Preview

It's no secret the Ravens need to boost their pass rush this offseason. The team could find that playmaker with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Overall the Ravens will have nine selections, including compensatory picks. Traditionally, the Ravens do not like losing draft picks, but there's a still a chance they would trade up if one of the players high on their draft board is within grasp. However, GM Eric DeCosta would be elated to have all nine picks for the rookie OTAs.

Todd Karpovich

Broncos Predicted to Sign Ravens Free-Agent DL Michael Pierce

The Broncos could look to the secondary free-agent market to plug some holes in the defensive trenches. One such candidate is former Baltimore Ravens' standout Michael Pierce.Pro Football Focus ranked Pierce as their No. 42 free agent and predicts that he'll ultimately land with Vic Fangio in Denver.

Chad Jensen

Todd_Karpovich

Franchise Tag for Judon?

The Ravens are expected to place the franchise tag on linebacker and sacks leader Matthew Judon, according to a report by ESPN. That designation would cost Baltimore about $16.3 million, according to Over the Cap. It was also buy the Ravens more time to negotiate a new deal or perhaps trade Judon for more draft picks.

Todd Karpovich