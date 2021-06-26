Cornerback Marlon Humphrey Critiques Ravens Wide Receivers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Marlon Humphrey sees something different with the Ravens wide receivers this year.

They have more of a swagger and created tougher matchups throughout the OTAs.

He also noticed the new coaches, Tee Martin and Keith Williams, creating new energy with the group.

"Something I definitely have noticed differently with our receiving corps … I actually noticed it when I first got back," Humphrey said. "I look over during warmups, and I’m seeing our wide receivers coaches doing some different things, and I’m seeing the wide receivers coaches acting like DBs, and I’m like, ‘They need to put on some cleats.’ So, I noticed the energy. I felt a major energy change with that wide receiver group, not only with the coaching, but just with the wide receivers that are there."

With the addition of Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace in this year's draft, Baltimore now has eight players vying for perhaps six roster spots with newly acquired Sammy Watkins, Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay, James Proche, and Deon Cain.

The competition is expected to be fierce for training camp.

"Even the ones that were there last year, I feel like everyone [who] has come back, stepped their game up a lot," Humphrey said. "I thought Jaylon Moore had a really good … I felt like he stepped up a lot – Proche II, ‘Duv’ [Devin Duvernay]. But with Bateman and Sammy, they’ve been really big as well. Bateman – I couldn’t’ really tell about him. I’m like, ‘Ehh, ehh,’ then he hit me with something, caught the ball, ran out of bounds and came up and tapped me on the butt, and was like, ‘I’ve got a little wiggle, too.’ So, I was like, ‘I like that.’ Really good guy right there.

"And Sammy of course, he’s got a pretty good pedigree himself. I just think this year, it’s going to be … Whatever group makes it, we’ll have a really serious, good passing attack – just with what those guys can do. I think it’s been a really good OTAs for all those guys."

Brown, Bateman, Watkins and Cain all stood out during the OTAs with several impressive receptions. Brown is entering his third season and is looking to prove he is a true No. 1 receiver.

"Hollywood’ – he does his thing, as well," Humphrey said. "And I think it’ll just be a much different year than what we’ve seen in the past out of our corps. And the best thing for me is when you’ve got really good wide receivers that are doing good things in practice, it makes training camp that much more realistic, because that’s the work we need. We try to pride ourselves on being the best secondary, and it’s hard to be a really great secondary when you’ve got two or three good wide receivers.

"You want to have it to where you’ve got five and six and seven wide receivers, to where it makes it really tough on what wide receivers you pick. It seems like in the past, it was like these three guys, these four guys are for sure going to make it, and then we don’t know about this guy. I feel like this year, it’ll be a really tough decision to figure out who’s going to make it, because we’ve got some serious stuff," Humphrey said. "And I think the work ethic that the guys are [showing], I think the coaches over there – the new coaches – are really pushing them to be great.”