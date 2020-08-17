Marlon Humphrey focused on title, not new normal

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was able to walk around the field prior to the Super Bowl LIV matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium.

He hopes to actually be playing in that big game this season.

"The energy I felt down there in Miami, it really just triggered my whole offseason into just thinking, ‘Man, the only thing I really want is a Super Bowl.’ I know Lamar [Jackson] has spoken about that a lot," Humphrey said. "He’s the leader of this group, and we’re all trying to get the same thing. I think if all eyes are looking towards that, looking towards that … That’s the mindset we’re trying to take every day in practice, every day in meetings and all the things we do – it’s just eyes on that. It all goes one step at a time, one practice at a time, one drill at a time.

"For me, it’s just try to end in a Bowl again, but just the big thing – and that’s the Super Bowl.”

Humphrey is not distracted by the new version of training camp amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There are no fans to add excitement to the practices.

The players have to follow social distancing guidelines.

And there are no preseason games.

Still, Humphrey has not any problems adjusting to the new environment.

“For me, it seems like a pretty normal training camp - 12-hour days," Humphrey said. "There’s a lot going on in the world, but, to me, it seems like a pretty normal training camp – getting as much stuff in as you can. It’s pretty normal, so the typical challenges with every year training camp.”

As expected, Baltimore exercised Humphrey's fifth-year option and will likely explore a long-term deal. Humphrey was selected by the Ravens in the first round (16th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft from Alabama and is still playing under his rookie contract, which was due $2.1 million this season.

However, Humphrey, who is able to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022. He has put himself in position for a huge payday of more than $17 million per season.

Last season, Humphrey, had 65 tackles, three interceptions, a team-leading 14 passes defended, three fumble returns — two of which were returned for touchdowns — and two forced fumbles, helping Baltimore's defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game. Humphrey also made the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

“After last year, it was cool to get some of those accolades that I’ve always dreamed of since I was young," he said.