Ravens Marlon Humphrey's future payday looking brighter

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has put himself in position for a huge pay in Baltimore or elsewhere,

He's established himself as one of the top defensive backs in the NFL and he'll be among the most-paid.

Fellow cornerback Jalen Ramsey reached a five-year $105 million extension with the Los Angeles Rams, according to multiple reports.

Humphrey, who made his first Pro Bowl last season, could be looking for a similar deal. He is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

Baltimore exercised Humphrey's fifth-year option this offseason and will likely explore a long-term deal. Humphrey was selected by the Ravens in the first round (16th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft from Alabama and is still playing under his rookie contract, which was due $2.1 million this season.

He has put himself in position for a huge payday of more than $17 million per season.

Last season, Humphrey, had 65 tackles, three interceptions, a team-leading 14 passes defended, three fumble returns — two of which were returned for touchdowns — and two forced fumbles, helping Baltimore's defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game. Humphrey also made the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

"He’s done a great job this year in everything we’ve asked him to do, and we’ve asked a lot, to your point," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "We put a lot on his plate. He’s been asked to play different positions in the back end on different guys.

"There’s a lot to that, and he’s made it look pretty easy. To his credit, he’s playing great. He’ll tell you that he can play better, and he can. And we’ll keep chasing that, too, along with all the other guys.”