Ravens, Marlon HumphreyAgree on 5-Year Extension

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have reached a five-year extension with Pro-Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey, the team announced.

The deal is worth $98.75 million,or $19.75 million per season, according to multiple reports.

Humphrey has emerged as one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL and was slated to become a restricted free agent in 2022.

Fellow cornerback Jalen Ramsey reached a five-year $105 million extension with the Los Angeles Rams, which set the table for Humphrey.

“Marlon is the type of player we want in Baltimore,” Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said. “Besides his obvious talents as a playmaking corner, he’s a passionate competitor who craves winning. Marlon has been a stalwart in our community, and we are excited that he’s going to remain with us for seven seasons.

“These are difficult deals to reach, and the credit goes to Pat Moriarty and Joel Segal for working together to get it done. We give a big congratulations to Marlon and his family. This is a good day for the Ravens.”

Baltimore’s 2017 first-round draft pick (16 overall), Humphrey has played in 49 games (31 starts), racking up 150 tackles, eight interceptions, 44 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

In 2019, when he earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, Humphrey totaled 65 tackles, three interceptions and a team-leading 14 passes defended. He also posted three fumble recoveries, two of which were returned for touchdowns (70 yards vs. NE & 18 yards at Sea.). With outstanding efforts from Humphrey, the Ravens' defense ranked No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

Since 2017, Humphrey is one of two NFL defenders (New Orleans CB Marshon Lattimore) to produce at least 40 passes defended, eight interceptions, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Through three games this season, Humphrey ties for the team lead in both interceptions (one, cornerbakc Marcus Peters) and passes defended (four, DE Calais Campbell). He ranks fourth on the team with 14 total tackles, also tallying one forced fumble and a half-sack.

"He’s done a great job this year in everything we’ve asked him to do, and we’ve asked a lot, to your point," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "We put a lot on his plate. He’s been asked to play different positions in the back end on different guys. There’s a lot to that, and he’s made it look pretty easy. To his credit, he’s playing great. He’ll tell you that he can play better, and he can. And we’ll keep chasing that, too, along with all the other guys.”