Marlon Humphrey Activated From Reserve/ COVID-19 List.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens activated cornerback Marlon Humphrey from the Reserve/ COVID-19 list.

That means Humphrey should be available for the Week 10 game against the New England Patriots, who are 3-5 on the year.

“They have an excellent defense [and] an excellent secondary," Patriots coach Bill Belichick. "There are really no weak points on the entire team. Offense, defense, special teams – they’re good at everything. That’s why they’re such a good team and have been so consistent. They’ve done an excellent job of putting the team together.

"The secondary is certainly a quality group with [Jimmy] Smith, obviously [Marcus] Peters, [Marlon] Humphrey, and [Chuck] Clark had a huge play in the game last week. They’re good upfront. They’re good in the secondary. They’re good on special teams. They’re well balanced offensively – running [and] passing. So, they’re a very complete team and very good. They’re well-coached. They do everything well.”

Humphrey missed the previous game against the Colts, but the secondary managed to play well without him. Indianapolis quarterback Philip Rivers completed 25 of 43 pass attempts for 227 yards with an interception (62.8 rating).

After Humprhey's diagnosis, Baltimore had seven players — cornerback Terrell Bonds, inside linebackers L.J. Fort., Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Tyus Bowser and safety DeShon Elliott — who were high-risk and had to self-isolate for five days. Each of those players was activated for the game against the Colts with exception of Fort, who is dealing with an injured finger.

Last month, the Ravens organization inked Humphrey to a five-year contract extension, securing him through the 2026 season.

Since entering the league in 2017, Humphrey is one of two NFL defenders, along with the Saints Marshon Lattimore, to produce at least 40 passes defended, eight interceptions, five forced fumbles, and three fumble returns.