Ravens Cornerback Marlon Humprhey Returns to Practice

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens Pro-Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned to practice Oct. 29 after missing the previous day because of an illness.

That's good news for Baltimore, which is preparing for a showdown with AFC North rival and undefeated Pittsburgh this week.

Earlier this season, Humphrey and the Ravens have reached a five-year, $98 million extension. 

Humphrey has played a key role in the Ravens secondary this season. He is third on the team with 30 tackles and has 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, an interception and five passes defended.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will test the Ravens' secondary and Humphrey is expected to play a key role covering JuJu Smith-Schuster, who has a team-high 32 receptions for 279 yards with three touchdowns. Humphrey could also cover rookie Chase Claypool who 18 receptions for 333 yards and four touchdowns.

Baltimore has 33 takeaways over the past 19 games, producing 18 interceptions and 15 fumble returns, with 12 courtesy of Humphrey (3 Interceptions and 3 fumble returns) and Peters (5 Interceptions and 1 fumble return). Humphrey also has 5 forced fumbles during this stretch. 

Last season, Humphrey punched the ball out of the hands of Smith-Schuster and recovered it himself in overtime. That set up a short field goal by Justin Tucker in the Ravens 26-23 victory. 

Humphrey, a 2017 first-round draft pick (16 overall), has played in 55 games (37 starts), racking up 180 tackles, nine interceptions, 49 passes defended and eight forced fumbles.

Other Practice Notes

  • Three Ravens were not present during media viewing: running back Mark Ingram, cornerback Jimmy Smith and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Ingram was listed with an ankle injury and Smith had an Achilles on the previous day's injury report. Williams has typically received a day off from Thursday practices.
  • In addition to Humphrey defensive end Calais Campbell (Not injury-related) and quarterback Robert Griffin III (NIR) also returned after not practicing Wednesday.
  • Practice squad member Dez Bryant caught passes from all four quarterbacks during the special teams' portion of practice. He caught two deep throws from Griffin. Bryant continued to wear No. 11 as he fills in for the role of Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool on the Ravens’ scout team.
