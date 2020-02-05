Hype ... Pressure on 2020 Ravens

Lamar Jackson has never shied away from talking about the Super Bowl.

In fact, moments after he was drafted by the Ravens in 2018, this year's NFL Most Valuable Player said his goal was to bring a Super Bowl back to Baltimore.

“I want a Super Bowl," he said earlier this year. "All the accolades and stuff like that, I’ll cherish that another time, but I’m trying to chase something else right now. But I’m grateful for it.”

Over the past season, the players have followed his lead and talked about winning a championship together, Coach John Harbaugh has not told them to temper that excitement because he embraces that type of winning attitude.

While the Chiefs are 6-1 favorites to defend their Super Bowl title next season, the Ravens are right behind them at 7-1, according to the latest odds released by Caesars Entertainment Corp.

Last year, the Ravens finished a league-best 14-2, broke the single-season NFL rushing record and had a league-high 13 players named to the 2020 Pro Bowl. However, Baltimore was one-and-done in the playoffs for a second straight year.

The goal is to remedy that playoff disappointment next season. The Ravens have most of their roster intact, including Jackson, who threw for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson was just the the second unanimous MVP in NFL history.

He is ready to take the next step in his development.

“If you look at the trends, you have to believe that his chance of success is pretty good," Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban said. "And there were certainly many things that he needed to work on, and we continue to work on, in terms of mechanics and just everything. It's a big jump. He's made that jump, and mostly because he works hard at it. But the talent and ability, I never question.”

So, when the Ravens open OTAs later this spring, the players will be surrounded by hype.

That's a role they will embrace.