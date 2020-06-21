RavenCountry
Could 2020 Ravens be most-hyped in franchise history?

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson leads a deep and talented roster for the Ravens that might be the most-hyped team in franchise history heading into the 2020 season.

Baltimore will have to overcome two consecutive years of frustration in the playoffs to meet those expectations.

“In the NFL, the Super Bowl is the biggest thing, the biggest accomplishment to me, and that’s what I want,” Jackson said. “I want to be able to lift my teammates to being the best in the world at that time. So, that’s what I’m going to do.”

The Ravens are coming off the best regular season in franchise history, finishing 14-2 and winning the AFC North crown for a second straight year. Baltimore also earned the top seed in the playoffs for the first time.

While Kansas City is favored to win the AFC championship at 3/1, the Ravens are right behind them at 7/2, followed by the New England Patriots (6/1), Houston Texans (12/2) and Cleveland Browns (14/1).

The Ravens are the only team in the NFL favored in every single regular-season game in 2020, according to the early line by BetOnline. That includes the Week 3 matchup in Baltimore with the  Chiefs, who opened as 2-point underdogs. 

The Ravens have most of their roster intact from last year that featured 13 players who were named to the Pro Bowl last season — Marcus Peters did not play because of an injury and Orlando Brown Jr. was an alternate that made the final roster. 

General manager Eric DeCosta also received rave reviews for his performance in the 2020 draft that added several players expected to make an immediate impact, including linebackers Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison, running back J.K. Dobbins and wide receivers Devin Duvernay and James Proche.

Baltimore broke the single-season NFL rushing record (3,296 yards). The Ravens also became the first team in NFL history to average 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Jackson, who was unanimously named NFL MVP, threw for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. He is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season.

Jackson will gladly trade the personal accolades for the Lombardi Trophy. 

"We've got to win the Super Bowl – that's really on my mind," he said earlier this offseason. 

