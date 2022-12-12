Ravens Accomplished Some Impressive Feats in Latest Victory

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens beat the Steelers 16-14 in Week 14 and are tied atop the AFC North standings with 9-4 Cincinnati.

However, Baltimore holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bengals, winning 19-17 in Week 5.

Since 2008, 17 of 29 Ravens-Steelers games have been decided by three or fewer points, marking the most among divisional foes.

Baltimore is 9-4 for the fifth time in franchise history (also 2012, 2010, 2008, and 2000), earning a playoff berth in each of its last four such seasons.

Some other key notes

• Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith formed the NFL’s first LB duo to each record an INT in a single game this season.

• Baltimore rushed for 215 yards on 42 carries (5.1 avg.), marking its NFL-high 10th game this season with at least 150.

• Baltimore has outrushed its opponent in 12 straight games, marking the longest streak in franchise history.

• Baltimore tied its season-high mark (Week 3 at NE) with 3 INTs in today’s contest.

• Baltimore has scored first in an NFL-high 11-of-13 games played this season.

• Baltimore is the only team to permit fewer than 14 points in all 13 first halves this season.

• Baltimore’s nine straight games with multiple sacks marks the NFL’s longest active streak.

• Baltimore remains one of four teams (LAR, Min. & SF) to not allow a 100-yard rusher this season.

Justin Tucker (1,466 career points scored) surpassed K Matt Stover (1,464) for the most points scored in Ravens franchise history. Tucker is 27-of-28 (96.4) on field-goal attempts at Pittsburgh.

— Stats courtesy of the Ravens