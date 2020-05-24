RavenCountry
Baltimore Ravens See Huge Upside to Passing Attack in 2020

Todd Karpovich

The early consensus is the Baltimore Ravens' passing attack rates behind their AFC North rivals.

However, the Ravens have huge potential to close this perceived gap behind quarterback and league MVP Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens offense is built around a strong rushing attack. 

Baltimore ran the ball a league-high 596 times and attempted 440 passes. It was certainly an effective strategy because the Ravens finished with the best record in the NFL at 14-2 and broke the league's single-season rushing record.

Baltimore got away from that blueprint in the playoffs, throwing the ball 59 times with 29 rushing attempts in the divisional round against the Titans. That proved to be costly because the Ravens never had any momentum in the 28-12 setback.

The goal is to go further in the postseason.

General manager Eric DeCosta said he wants to create an offense that is "undefendable." The Ravens certainly have talent.

Despite the run-oriented attack, Jackson still threw for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns. 

The Ravens selected Marquise Brown with the 25th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Brown was a dynamic playmaker despite being hampered by a foot injury and finished with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns. He'll be even more explosive this season when fully healthy. 

The Ravens are confident they picked up two more solid wideouts in this year's draft — Devin Duvernay and James Proche. Baltimore also has the sure-handed Willie Snead on the roster and he's also adept at blocking. Baltimore expects second-year player Miles Boykin (13 receptions for 198 yards with two touchdowns) to also have a bigger impact.

In addition, Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle are among the best tight-end duos in the NFL. Andrews led the team with 64 receptions for 852 yards and 10 touchdowns, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl in just his second year.

All of the teams in the NFL have been hampered by restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ravens players have been working out on their own and meeting with coaches via conference calls to prepare for the 2020 season.

DeCosta is confident the Ravens will be ready to take another step with their offense. 

"Our players have to develop quickly and get stronger and bigger," DeCosta said. "All that stuff just factors in, and I hope that [when] we start playing games in September, I know that Coach [John Harbaugh] will have the best team on the field.”

 

