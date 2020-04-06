RavenCountry
Even With Deep Talent Pool, Ravens Need to Consider Backend of the Defense

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens' secondary should be among the best in the NFL this upcoming season.

Baltimore has depth and talent at each position.

The cornerbacks are set with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith and the expected return of Tavon Young. Earl Thomas and Chuck Clark are a formidable duo at safety.

However, the team needs to look at the long-term outlook for this unit.

GM Eric DeCosta already signed Peters, 26, to a three-year, $42 million extension. He made an immediate impact after being acquired from the Rams at the midway through last season.

The next order of business is inking Humphrey to an extension. However, he has established himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the league and could be looking for a new deal that pays him $17 annually. Humphrey, who will turn 24 in July, will be closely watching the the contract fellow cornerback Jalen Ramsey can secure in the open market or with an extension with the Rams.

The Ravens re-signed the veteran Smith to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million this offseason. DeCosta might look to add depth in the 2020 NFL Draft.

At safety, Clark agreed to a three-year contract extension in February worth $15.3 million in new money with $10 million fully guaranteed.. Clark took over the starting job when Tony Jefferson went down with a season-ending knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 6.

Clark came up huge and finished with career highs in tackles (68), adding one sack, one interception, nine passes defensed and two forced fumbles while starting a career-high 12 games. Playing in all 16 games, he helped the Ravens' defense rank third in points (17.6) and fourth in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

“Chuck is a great story about hard work, patience, preparation and passion,” DeCosta said. “He waited for his chance and seized the opportunity. Chuck’s a good football player, a fine teammate and respected leader. He’s the type of player we want on our defense for a long time. Congrats to Chuck and his family.”

Thomas signed a massive four-year, $55 million contract last year and he made a huge impact, earning Pro-Bowl honors. Thomas, however, will turn 31 in May and DeCosta needs to think about an heir. 

The Ravens do have DeShon Elliott, but he's been hampered with injuries,

DeCosta has other pressing needs this offseason, but look for him to start making some deals to keep the secondary strong over the long-term. He could perhaps also find that player in the draft over the next two years.

 

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

With Remaining Free-Agent Market Thin, Ravens Need to Focus on NFL Draft

The Ravens have already had an active offseason, especially with boosting their defense.The team improved the defensive line by acquiring Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars and signing free agents Derek Wolfe, Jihad Ward and Justine Ellis. Baltimore also placed the franchise tag on linebacker Matthew Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season. The Ravens brought back a couple of key playmakers in the secondary by re-signing cornerback Jimmy Smith and safety Anthony Levine. General manager Eric DeCosta still needs to add an inside linebacker, depth for the offensive line and a wide receiver. The team could also look to add an edge rusher.

Todd Karpovich

Several Defensive Lineman Could Be First-Round Selections in 2020 NFL Draft

There are several defensive linemen that could be taken in this year's NFL and the Baltimore Ravens hope one of those playmakers falls to them with the 28th overall pick.William Hill Sportsbook has set the odds at 4.5 for the number of defensive linemen that could be taken in the first round. The over 4.5 is listed as the favorite at odds of -188 with the under listed at odds of +145. Ohio State defensive end Chase Young could be taken with the second overall pick by the Washington Redskins. Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown will also likely be a first-round pick. Baltimore finished with 37 sacks last year, which ranked 21st in the NFL.

Todd Karpovich

NFL Teams Will Have to Get Creative with Workouts, Meetings

The NFL offseason is unlike any other in the history of the league.The onslaught of COVID-19 has restricted travel and will inevitably cut into OTAs and rookie minicamps. As a result, teams might have to get creative with how they interact with their players. Technology could play a key role.Derek Wolfe recently signed with the Ravens as a free agent from the Denver Broncos. He conceded it will be an initial challenge getting acclimated to his new team with the ongoing challenges, but he's confident about learning the playbook and schemes.

Todd Karpovich

Wolfe Looking for More Than One-Year Stay in Baltimore

Derek Wolfe understood some of the concerns with the Baltimore Ravens.He was coming off an injury and the travel restrictions with COVID-19 prevented the team from conducting a physical in Maryland. Nonetheless, everything aligned perfectly for Wolfe to sign with Baltimore. He inked a one-year deal that includes $3 million in guaranteed money, with another $3 million in incentives. Now, he's looking to prove he can play a pivotal role beyond 2020.

Todd Karpovich

Is Lamar Jackson a Fantasy Football First-Round Pick?

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, a first-round pick by the Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft, had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Dr. Roto

Mark Ingram Helps Alabama Earn Moniker as 'Running Back U.'

We crunched 10 years’ worth of data to determine — based solely on the numbers — which college programs have the right to brand themselves the modern ‘U.’ Part V: Running Back U.

Todd Karpovich

Wolfe: Ravens Revamped Defensive Line Could Be 'Ugly for Quarterbacks'

Derek Wolfe has high expectations for the next chapter of his career with the Ravens.Wolfe recently signed a deal that includes $3 million in guaranteed money, with another $3 million in incentives. The money, however, was not the incentive. Wolfe is solely focused on winning a Super Bowl in Baltimore. The trio of Wolfe, Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams will give the Ravens one of the most formidable defensive lines in the NFL.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Targets Make Latest 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings Top 100

Sport Illustrated just released its latest top 100 prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft developed by Kevin Hansen. With the recent trade of tight end Hayden Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore's upcoming draft looks like this:— First round: 28th overall— Second round: 55th (from Falcons)— Second round: 60th— Third round: 92nd— Third round: 106th (compensatory pick)— Fourth round: 129th (from Patriots)— Fourth round: 134th— Fifth round: No. 171th (from Vikings)— Seventh round: No. 225th (from Jets). Several players that Ravens might target in the first three rounds have made the Top 100 list.

Todd Karpovich

Kevin Byrne, Ravens Long-Time Public, Community Relations Executive, to Retire in May

Kevin Byrne, the Ravens long-time executive vice president of public and community relations, informed the organization that he plans to retire in May. Byrne will work full time through the first weeks of May and then remain as a consultant to the team through the 2020 season. “Kevin is one of the most highly-regarded communications professionals in the history of pro sports," Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said. "For over 40 years, his dependability, dedication and forward thinking helped countless players, coaches and executives connect with their fanbases. The contributions he made to the Ravens are everlasting.”

Todd Karpovich

NFL Prospects Face Challenging Time with Draft Looming April 23

It's a challenging time for players getting ready for the 2020 NFL Draft.COVID-19 has wreaked havoc with pro days and visits, which has created uncertainty among the prospects and the personnel and scouts for NFL teams. Both Ravens safety Chuck Clark and tight end Mark Andrews empathize with these young athletes. Draft preparation can be stressful when life is normal. The pandemic has created an overall anxiety because there so much uncertainty when life can get back to normal.

Todd Karpovich