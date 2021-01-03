Ravens Missing Several Key Players for Regular-Season Finale Against Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Ravens will be missing several playmakers for the regular-season game against the Bengals.

Punter Sam Koch will miss the first game of his 15-year career.

In addition to Koch, the Ravens inactive players are rookie wide receiver James Proche, cornerback Jimmy Smith, center Patrick Mekari, nose tackle Justin Ellis, wide receiver Willie Snead, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and defensive tackle Broderick Washington.

Smith, who signed a one-year contract extension last week, will miss his third consecutive game with a shoulder and ribs injury. He's been a key player when healthy and has 27 tackles, a quarterback hit, and a fumble recovery over 11 games.

Mekari injured his back in the previous game against the New York Giants, Matt Skura, who began the season as the starter, will take over for Mekari.

Snead has been one of the Ravens' most reliable wide receivers has been dealing with an ankle injury. His absence could open the door for rookie Devin Duvernay to get more opportunities in the slot.

Ngakoue also left last week's game against the Giants with a thigh injury. Jaylon Ferguson could get more reps at outside linebacker.

Proche, who had been the primary punt returner, is inactive for the second consecutive game with Chris Moore back in the lineup.

Cornerback Marcus Peters is back in the lineup after missing the past two games.

Koch has played in the previous 239 games, the third-longest streak in the NFL. Baltimore signed punter Johnny Townsend, who was with the team in training camp. Townsend would be eligible to play against the Bengals because he has already passed all of the COVID-19 protocols.

The Bengals inactive players are kicker Randy Bullock, cornerbacks Mackensie Alexander and William Jackson III, linebacker Logan Wilson, offensive linemen Keaton Sutherland and Alex Redmond, and tight end Mitchell Wilcox,