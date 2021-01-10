HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Jimmy Smith, Yannick Ngakoue, Among Active Players for Ravens; Mark Ingram Inactive

Baltimore has key playmakers a full-go
NASHVILLE — The Ravens have several key players back in the lineup for the wild-card game against the Titans.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith, outside linebacker Yannick Ngakoue, wide receiver Willie Snead and center Patrick Mekari are all active for Baltimore after dealing with various injuries this past week.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh expressed optimism this week about his team's health entering this critical matchup.

"I feel good about our health at this time," he said. "We’re probably the healthiest we’ve been in a long time this season. So, I feel great about it. [The] guys are in a good place. Now, we just need to go play.”

Baltimore's players that are inactive are punter Johnny Townsend, wide receivers Chris Moore and James Proche, running back Mark Ingram, outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, offensive lineman R.J. Prince, and defensive tackle. Broderick Washington.

It's surprising both Moore and Proche are inactive because of their contributions on special teams. Rookie Devin Duvernay was solid returning punts in place of Proche late in the season. 

The absence of Ingram is also surprising considering his experience in the postseason. However, the Ravens have been successful in rotating rookie J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards at running back. In addition, the Ravens needed depth on the defensive line because of the challenging matchup with Titans running back Derrick Henry. 

The absence of Prince means veteran D.J. Fluker should be available after dealing with a knee injury this past week. Fluker rotates with rookie Tyre Phillips at right tackle. 

 Jihad Ward gets the nod over Ferguson as an edge rusher. 

Baltimore activated Koch to the active roster for the wild-card game against the Titans. Koch missed the first game of his 15-year career Week 17 against the Bengals after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, ending a streak of 239 consecutive appearances.

The Titans inactive players are running backs Senorise Perry and D’Onta Foreman,  cornerbacks Chris Jackson and Kareem Orr, and linebacker Derick Roberson.

