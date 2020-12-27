Ravens Will Face Struggling Daniel Jones; Ingram, Peters, Proche Among Inactives

BALTIMORE — Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was cleared to play against the Ravens in Week 16.

Jones missed the previous game against the Browns with hamstring and ankle injuries. Colt McCoy took over at quarterback and was 19 of 31 for 221 yards in the 20-3 loss.

Jones has struggled for much of the season and has thrown 2,462 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. He is also second on the team with 403 yards rushing.

Baltimore will be missing two key players in the secondary — cornerbacks Marcus Peters (calf), CB Jimmy Smith (shoulder/ribs).

In addition, running back Mark Ingram is a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards have gotten the brunt of carries over the past month.

Baltimore's other inactive players are rookie wide receiver James Proche, center Trystan Colon-Castillo, outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson and defensive tackle Broderick Washington,

It is the first game Proche has missed this season and he was not listed on the injury report. Chris Moore is also making his season debut and can handle Proche's potential duties at wide receiver and will play a vital role on special teams.

Willie Snead, Justice Hill, Devin Duvernay, and Tramon William each fielded punts in pregame warmups.

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell is back in the lineup after missing last week's game against Jacksonville with a calf injury.

The Giants' inactives are wide receiver Golden Tate, fullback Eli Penny, tackles Kyle Murphy and Jackson Barton, and defensive end R.J. McIntosh.

Rough Morning for the Ravens

The Ravens woke up the news that the Dolphins knocked off the Raiders 26-25 on a last-minute field goal. Miami is one of the teams Baltimore trails in the AFC playoff race.

Later in the morning, reports emerged that the Ravens were fined $250,000 by the NFL for violating guidelines with COVID-19.

Baltimore placed 23 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the past two months, including several key playmakers such as quarterback Lamar Jackson. Earlier this month team president Dick Cass thanked confirmed the practice facility had to deal with four unique strains of the disease.