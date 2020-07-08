RavenCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Ravens' RB Mark Ingram 'hopeful' NFL season will proceed

Todd Karpovich

Mark Ingram has been diligently working to improve his speed, conditioning, and agility throughout the summer. 

Even though there are ongoing challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic, Ingram is preparing for training camp and the regular season to proceed as planned. 

"Listening to the [NFL Players Association], and the league, and my team, following the updates, I'm very hopeful that we'll be out there," Ingram said in a conference call. "We want to play, but we just want to find the best way possible that we can make it happen in a safe, efficient, effective environment." 

Ingram is also looking out for young athletes and has partnered with Gatorade and its "Beat the Heat” program that preaches the importance of staying hydrated.  Ingram has also posted videos of himself working out and providing tips on how to cool down. These are trategies he learned while practicing in the hot summers as a collegiate athlete at Alabama and later dealing with the humidity in Maryland with the Ravens. 

Ingram signed with the Ravens as an unrestricted free agent in March 2019 after eight seasons in New Orleans. He made an immediate impact in Baltimore, running for 1,018 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 247 yards with another five scores, earning his third trip to the Pro Bowl.

Now, he's looking forward to continuing that momentum into this season.

"I'm doing everything I can to make sure I'm preparing myself to have the best season I can," Ingram said. "Even with everything going on, I'm just trying to stay healthy, trying to stay safe, trying to stay away from people, but most importantly not letting it hinder my work or my preparation for the season. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Hippopotamus14
Hippopotamus14

I hope we get to see him,

MerylBaltimore
MerylBaltimore

Ingram going to have another big season.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens 2020 season tickets will be deferred to 2021

The Ravens announced that season tickets for 2020 will be deferred to the 2021 campaign, according to an email to Permanent Seat License (PSL) Owners.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Marquise Brown continues to add bulk, strength for Ravens

Marquise Brown has been a beast this offseason and he has routinely posted videos of his arduous workouts for the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

RG3: 'Sources say there will be no preseason this year'

Ravens backup QB Robert Griffin III says: "Sources say there will be no preseason this year" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson cancels 'Fun Day with LJ' in Florida

Lamar Jackson canceled plans to host the third annual "Fun Day with LJ" in Florida amid continued concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

by

MerylBaltimore

What Mahomes 10-year deal means for Lamar Jackson, Ravens

The bar has been set for a possible contract extension between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens with Patrick Mahomes' new 10-year deal with the Chiefs.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens have top-5 offensive line even with the loss of Yanda

Even with the recent retirement of Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda, the Baltimore Ravens have a talented group of players back in the lineup to protect NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Todd Karpovich

Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey among best in man coverage

Ravens cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey are among the best in the NFL when it comes to man coverage.

Todd Karpovich

Five Ravens that will be fighting for a roster spot

Several Ravens players need to shine throughout training camp to earn a spot on the team because the deep and talented roster leaves little margin for error.

Todd Karpovich

Huge paydays looming for Ravens top, young playmakers

Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Ronnie Stanley and Marlon Humphrey are among several young playmakers that could command huge deals from Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens expect heated battle to boost return game in 2020

James Proche and De'Anthony Thomas will battle the top job to return kicks for the Ravens, who uncharacteristically struggled on special teams last season.

Todd Karpovich