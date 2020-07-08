Ravens' RB Mark Ingram 'hopeful' NFL season will proceed

Mark Ingram has been diligently working to improve his speed, conditioning, and agility throughout the summer.

Even though there are ongoing challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic, Ingram is preparing for training camp and the regular season to proceed as planned.

"Listening to the [NFL Players Association], and the league, and my team, following the updates, I'm very hopeful that we'll be out there," Ingram said in a conference call. "We want to play, but we just want to find the best way possible that we can make it happen in a safe, efficient, effective environment."

Ingram is also looking out for young athletes and has partnered with Gatorade and its "Beat the Heat” program that preaches the importance of staying hydrated. Ingram has also posted videos of himself working out and providing tips on how to cool down. These are trategies he learned while practicing in the hot summers as a collegiate athlete at Alabama and later dealing with the humidity in Maryland with the Ravens.

Ingram signed with the Ravens as an unrestricted free agent in March 2019 after eight seasons in New Orleans. He made an immediate impact in Baltimore, running for 1,018 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 247 yards with another five scores, earning his third trip to the Pro Bowl.

Now, he's looking forward to continuing that momentum into this season.

"I'm doing everything I can to make sure I'm preparing myself to have the best season I can," Ingram said. "Even with everything going on, I'm just trying to stay healthy, trying to stay safe, trying to stay away from people, but most importantly not letting it hinder my work or my preparation for the season.