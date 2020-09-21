Ravens Mark Ingram Finishes Off Texans 'Cobra Kai' Roundhouse Kick

Mark Ingram put an exclamation on the Ravens 33-16 victory over Houston with Cobra Kai-like round-house kick to the Texans' logo.

Ingram put the game away when he took a direct snap on 4th-and-1 and ran 30 yards for a touchdown. He celebrated by displaying a deft martial-arts move from his youth.

"I punched, I think, the Chiefs logo last year," Ingram said. "We didn’t win, but I punched it. I was like, ‘Let me just go ahead and put a roundhouse kick.’ Fun fact – I was a first-degree black belt growing up. I don’t have all my skills that I had back then, but I can still do a reverse kick. I didn’t connect it, but it was still sweet.”

Ingram finished with 55 yards on nine carries.

However, none of those runs were more vital than when he lined up in the Wildcat, took snap and found a seam for a touchdown that gave Baltimore a 30-13 lead.

“The key for me is just to catch the snap and go through my reads," Ingram said about the formation. "The O-line did a tremendous job; I was able to press. [They] set up their blocks and they just created a big seam for me to run through, and I was able to finish the run in the end zone. So, all credit goes to the nine guys that block for me. ‘

"[Lamar Jackson] had one guy covering him, so all credit goes to those guys. I was able to see the hole, hit the hole and finish the run. I’m thankful for my O-line. Coach is calling a great scheme; I just had to catch the snap and follow my reads.”

Overall,the Ravens ran for 230 yards.

After the game, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh was please about the overall performance, but was espeically impressed how Ingram executed the 4th and 1.

"That's something that we've been practicing for many weeks now, something that the offensive coaches led by Greg Roman came up with," Harbaugh said. "We've gotten a lot of reps on it, and of course Mark executed it really well as far as setting up the scheme itself in terms of his angles. And then the offensive line and tight ends just blocked it great.

"It's a critical play. It's something we had been preparing for that kind of situation. I give Greg and the offensive coaches and the players, the guys who executed it, all the credit. They're the ones that made it happen, and that was big. It was a big play in the game. It was the turning point in the game. Gave us a little breathing space and I'm proud of them for that.”