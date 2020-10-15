Mark Ingram Wants the Ball But Understands Importance of Running Back Rotation

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — When asked how many times he wants the ball, Ravens running back Mark Ingram responded: "As many times as possible."

But that's not the scenario this season.

Ingram is sharing the carries with Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins. Second-year player Justice Hill has overcome some injuries and could also be part of that rotation.

On a positive night, the running backs are fresh and can wear teams down late in the game. However, it can sometimes difficult getting into a rhythm with the limited carries.

“As many times as they call my number, that’s how many times I would like to run it," Ingram said. "Obviously, I want the ball. Obviously, I want to be on the field, getting into a rhythm, making plays. But at the same time, we have a great room. We have great players in our room – all guys who can be explosive, all guys who can make plays.

"Being in a rotation, that’s just what it is. We stay fresh, we stay healthy. We all just try to be mentally prepared for when our number is called to go in there and play to the best of our ability, to make the most of our opportunities, to maximize our touches."

Ingram leads the team with 45 carries for 205 yards with two touchdowns. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is second with 41 carries for 235 yards with a touchdown, followed by Edwards (34 carries, 192 yards) and Dobbins (16, 126).

Last year, The Ravens set the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record with 3,296 yards. Baltimore has been effective against this season and is ranked third with 160.8 yards per game.

“Obviously, 2019 was a historic year, and we just had a lot of things going for us. And 2020 is different, and the 2020 Ravens are different," Ingram said. "We just have to find ways to continue to improve. We have to find ways to continue to get better. We know that we haven’t played our best as an offense yet, and we’re striving for excellence. We’re striving for better execution. We’re striving for having a complete 60-minute game. And we’re striving to make sure we have our best football game coming up here on Sunday against the Eagles.

The Ravens are still looking to get in sync on offense. Sometimes, it appears they get away from the running game too quickly

Coach John Harbaugh has defended the play-calling, outlining several scenarios where Jackson was forced to throw the ball, such working the two-minute drill.

Ingram is confident Baltimore is about to break out of its offensive doldrums. The Ravens are ranked 24th in the NFL averaging 339.6 yards per game.

"We know we’re not satisfied, but we’re striving for excellence," Ingram said. "We’re striving to be better each and every day, each film session, each walk-through, each rep at practice. We know that we want to improve. We know we want to get better. And we have to get better in order to get to where we want to go – which is to be champions.

"The 2020 Ravens are still working on our identity, and we’re still working to be the best possible versions of ourselves.”