Ravens Running Back Mark Ingram's Status Uncertain for Steelers With Ankle Injury

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back Mark Ingram is still dealing with an ankle sprain and his status for the Week 8 game against the Steelers is uncertain.

Ingram suffered the injury early in the game Week 6 against the Eagles and did not play in the second half. Ingram played nine snaps (12%) and had 20 yards on five carries.

"It wasn’t a major injury by any stretch, and it’s just a matter of how he feels as the week goes on,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. 

Overall, Ingram is second on the team with 225 yards on 50 carries with a pair of touchdowns. 

The Ravens' running attack will face a tough challenge against the Steelers, who are allowing just 68.8 yards rushing per game. Last week, Pittsburgh held Tennessee running back Derrick Henry to 70 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown. 

The Steelers are ranked No. 1 in the league in allowing 286.3 yards per game. 

“I think their defense – just generally – is very good; run defense, pass defense," Harabugh said. "They turn you over. They rush the quarterback extremely well; I think they’re No. 1 in the league in many of the quarterback-pressure stats. So, what part of the defense do you want to talk about? The whole defense is playing very well. So, you take them as a whole, attack them whatever way you can. 

If Ingram cannot play, the Ravens will rely heavily on Gus Edwards (46 carries, 218 yards, 1 touchdown) and rookie J.K. Dobbins (25 carries, 154 yards 2 touchdowns) to carry the load. Justice Hill has recovered from a thigh injury and could also get some carries.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is a dual-threat and leads the team with 346 yards rushing with a touchdown on 50 carries. 

"We have very good players," Harbaugh said. "We have very good schemes. It’s not like we’re sitting there with nothing … It’s not like we don’t have anything we can go to. We have options, and we’ll be trying to execute those as best we can. That’s what it’s going to come down to – execution, blocking, tackling, making the plays. That’s what we’re working hard [at] to make sure that we’re at our best on Sunday.” 

