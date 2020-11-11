SI.com
Mark Ingram Returns to Practice, Calais Campbell Sidelined

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back Mark Ingram returned to practice for the first time since injuring his ankle on Oct. 18. 

Ingram suffered the injury early in the game Week 6 against the Eagles and did not play in the second half. Ingram played nine snaps (12%) and had 20 yards on five carries.

Overall, Ingram is fourth on the team with 225 yards on 50 carries with a pair of touchdowns. 

The Ravens have the league's top rushing attack, averaging 170.1 yards per game. Baltimore has been able to find yards against two of the league's stingiest defenses — the Steelers and Colts — over the past two weeks. 

While Mark Ingram has been sidelined with an ankle injury, rookie J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards have been able to effectively handle the load. The Patriots are ranked 25th against the run, allowing 131 yards per game. 

The Ravens got further good news when Pro-Bowl cornerback 

Marlon Humphrey was activated from the Reserve/ COVID-19 list. That means Humphrey should be available for the Week 10 game against the New England Patriots, who are 3-5 on the year. 

However, three players were not practicing Wednesday during media viewing — defensive end Calais Campbell (calf strain), linebacker Matthew Judon and cornerback Jimmy Smith, who has been dealing with a back issue, according to Ravens pool reporter Jamison Hensley.

Campbell suffered a calf injury in the first quarter in the 24-10 victory over the Colts and did not return to the game.

While there are reports that Campbell could miss multiple games, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was more optimistic this week.

“It’s not a season-ender, major injury, or anything like that," Harbaugh said. "It’s a calf strain. So, we’ll see where that goes.”

