Ravens list three players injury report heading into Week 1 against Browns

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have three players listed on their injury report heading into the 2020 regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns, who have more of an extensive list.

Baltimore running back Justice Hill (thigh), rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee) and wide receiver Chris Moore (finger) did not participate in practice Sept. 9.

All three players have missed more than a week of practice. 

Hill is listed third on the Ravens' depth chart at running back. However, he was expected to be the primary kick returner ahead of Moore and rookie Devin Duvernay, who had an impressive training camp but has yet to get any live NFL action because the preseason games were canceled. 

Moore has been out for several weeks with the broken finger. He was one of the Ravens' best special teams players and his absence will create a void. However, special teams coach Chris Horton has been impressed by how the first-year players have performed. 

"From an evaluation standpoint, obviously, when the bullets are flying and it’s live, things tend to happen a little bit differently," Horton said. 

Madubuike played well enough in preseason camp to be part of the rotation on the defensive line. However, he suffered the injury the team's intrasquad scrimmage at M&T Bank Stadium on Aug. 29. 

The Browns listed several more players on their first injury report of the season. Tackle Chris Hubbard (ankle), cornerbacks Kevin Johnson (liver) and Greedy Williams (shoulder) and linebacker Mack Wilson (knee) did not practice. Defensive back MJ Stewart Jr. (hamstring) and center JC Tretter (knee) were limited.

The Ravens enter the game as 7.5-point favorites, 

