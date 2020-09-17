SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Ravens Get Good News With Stanley, Smith Back at Practice, Three Others Out

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got a boost heading into their Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans with both left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Jimmy Smith able to practice Sept. 16.

However, wide receiver Chris Moore (finger), defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee), and nose tackle Brandon Williams were not on the field. Williams did not have an injury listed, so it was likely a veteran's day off. Ravens running back Justice Hill was limited with a thigh injury. 

Stanley was injured in the third quarter of the Week 1 game against the Browns and did not return. Veteran D.J. Fluker took Stanley's spot on the offensive line and played effectively. Stanley, who is dealing with a hip injury, managed to play 35 snaps, while Fluker played 24.

Stanley is entering the final year of his rookie deal and the team would like to reach a new agreement before he can test the free-agent market. Stanley has not let the contract situation become a distraction, according to coach John Harbaugh. 

"I think he’s answered it really clearly, and that’s how I look at it. I haven’t seen any effect at all," Harbaugh said. "I think he’s working hard and playing hard. His attitude has been very good – like always. Ronnie [Stanley] has been Ronnie, which is just what you expect from a pro like Ronnie.”

Smith also dealt with back spasms just hours before the game against the Browns. He did some light running and was able to play 24 snaps. 

He was listed on the injury report this week with a hip injury. Smith is providing valuable depth at cornerback and can also play safety.

For the Texans, wide receiver Brandin Cooks (quad), guard/tackle Tytus Howard (ankle), running back Duke Johnson (ankle) and defensive end J.J. Watt (hip) were able to practice on a limited basis. Both fullback Cullen Gillaspia (hamstring) and linebacker Jonathan Greenard (ankle) were able to participate on a limited basis.

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Will 'Keep People Guessing' When It Comes to Running Attack

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said the ratio is going to vary week-to-week with the running backs' carries, depending on the opponent and who has the hot hand.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Bracing for First Road Trip of Season

The Ravens are trying to keep things as normal as possible for their first road game of the year in Houston.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Texans Week 2 Fantasy Outlook: Who to Sit, Who to Start, Waiver Wire

Fantasy football players might want to do some maneuvering with the upcoming matchup between the Ravens and Texans.

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Discusses Matchup with Texans, Deshaun Watson

Lamar Jackson has been battling Deshaun Watson since their college days in the ACC..The two dynamic quarterbacks will resume their rivalry when Baltimore travels to Houston for a Week 2 matchup.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens, Texans Each Have Six Players on Initial Week 2 Injury Report

Calais Campbell (not injured related), Justin Madubuike (knee), Chris Moore (finger), Jimmy Smith (hip) and Ronnie Stanley (hip) did not practice Sept. 16 did not practice for the Ravens

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week ... Again

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Cleveland Browns in the regular-season opener.

Todd_Karpovich

Browns Give Lamar Jackson Added Motivation With 'Aaron Rodgers' Comment

An offhand comment ignited a spark in Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson prior to the season-opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Texans: Week 2 Preview, Prediction

The Ravens lead the regular-season series with the Texans, 8-2, including a 41-7 victory last season behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, who out-dueled Deshaun Watson.

Todd_Karpovich

Texans Coach Bill O’Brien Looking to Avoid Repeat Performance against Ravens

Lamar Jackson had a big game and the the Ravens amassed 491 total yards en route to a 41-7 victory over the Houston Texans last season.

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson to Mark Andrews Connection Dangerous as Ever

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews have a close connection that consistently provides matchup problems for an opposing defense.

Todd_Karpovich