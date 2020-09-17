Ravens Get Good News With Stanley, Smith Back at Practice, Three Others Out

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got a boost heading into their Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans with both left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Jimmy Smith able to practice Sept. 16.

However, wide receiver Chris Moore (finger), defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee), and nose tackle Brandon Williams were not on the field. Williams did not have an injury listed, so it was likely a veteran's day off. Ravens running back Justice Hill was limited with a thigh injury.

Stanley was injured in the third quarter of the Week 1 game against the Browns and did not return. Veteran D.J. Fluker took Stanley's spot on the offensive line and played effectively. Stanley, who is dealing with a hip injury, managed to play 35 snaps, while Fluker played 24.

Stanley is entering the final year of his rookie deal and the team would like to reach a new agreement before he can test the free-agent market. Stanley has not let the contract situation become a distraction, according to coach John Harbaugh.

"I think he’s answered it really clearly, and that’s how I look at it. I haven’t seen any effect at all," Harbaugh said. "I think he’s working hard and playing hard. His attitude has been very good – like always. Ronnie [Stanley] has been Ronnie, which is just what you expect from a pro like Ronnie.”

Smith also dealt with back spasms just hours before the game against the Browns. He did some light running and was able to play 24 snaps.

He was listed on the injury report this week with a hip injury. Smith is providing valuable depth at cornerback and can also play safety.

For the Texans, wide receiver Brandin Cooks (quad), guard/tackle Tytus Howard (ankle), running back Duke Johnson (ankle) and defensive end J.J. Watt (hip) were able to practice on a limited basis. Both fullback Cullen Gillaspia (hamstring) and linebacker Jonathan Greenard (ankle) were able to participate on a limited basis.