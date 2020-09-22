SI.com
Chris Moore, Justin Madubuike Could Return to Practice This Week for Ravens

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —Ravens wide receiver/specialist Chris Moore and rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike could return to practice this week, according to coach John Harbaugh.

Both players have been inactive over the first two games of the season because of injuries. 

Moore is dealing with a broken finger. He is one of the team's most experienced special teams players and provide depth among the wide reecivers. 

The Ravens selected Madubuike in the third round of this year's NFL draft from Texas A&M. He is expected to compete for playing time on the defensive line. 

“I’d say that they have a chance to practice this week at some point in time to some degree," Harbaugh said. "We’ll just have to see how much they’re able to do. Chris Moore, if he is able to do enough, he could play special teams; he could jump right in there. Justin [Madubuike], he’s a rookie, so we’d have to see enough to feel comfortable with him out there Monday night. But from a health standpoint, this is the week that both of those guys have a shot, yes.”

With Moore out, the Ravens have to rely on some of the younger players to make an impact on special teams. So far, the results have been solid, but the team could use Moore's experience within that group. 

Last season, Moore posted 81 kick-off return yards on four attempts (20.3 avg.) and tallied four special teams tackles. 

Madubuike hasn't practiced since suffering an apparent leg injury in the team's first scrimmage Aug. 29. He registered 5.5 sacks as a sophomore in 2018 and junior in 2019. During those two years, Madubuike had 22 tackles for losses and four forced fumbles.

