Ravens have four players questionable Vs. Chiefs

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have four players questionable for the Week 3 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cornerback Tavon Young is listed as out, and he'll eventually be moved to Injured Reserve with a knee injury.

Baltimore guard D.J. Fluker (shoulder), defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen) rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee) and wide receiver specialist Chris Moore (finger) are listed as questionable. 

Moore practiced with special teams on Sept. 26 and didn't appear hampered with blocking. 

“All of the guys, except for Tavon], will be available to play," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "So, we’ll just kind of have to work that out in terms of what we feel like serves us best, in terms of the players that are active – like we always do. He’s a rookie, so he had a good training camp. Obviously, he’s a talented guy who we were really happy with in training camp. 

"This year, just like always, you put those guys out there and you see for the first time what they can do; be it your opening game, or in Houston, or on Monday Night Football against the Chiefs. That’s what 2020 is all about.”

Defensive end Alex Okafor (hamstring) has been ruled out for the Chiefs.

Linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (knee/ankle), cornerback Charvarius Ward (hand) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (concussion/neck) were listed as questionable. 

The Chiefs have beaten the Ravens in each of the past two seasons by a total of eight points. Both of those games were at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Ravens will host 250 immediate family members of players, coaches and front office staff at the game to prepare for the possibility of hosting fans at M&T Bank Stadium later this season.

"Everything is new. We get a new, new every time," Harbaugh said. "So, we’ll see, but it’s good to have family and friends there. I know the players and coaches are really happy about it and looking forward to having their families be able to come to the game. 

"It’s definitely a big deal. We are very thankful to the organization for setting it up and to Governor [Larry] Hogan for making it happen. It’s very important to our families, and they’re appreciative.”

