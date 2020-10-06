SI.com
Raven Country
Ravens Hopeful to Be at Full Strength for Week 5 Game Vs. Bengals

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have been fortunate with injuries so far this season.

Coach John Harbaugh hopes to be even healthier for the Week 5 game against AFC North rival, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (elbow) missed the previous game with the Washington Football Team. However, both players could return to practice this week. Rookie defensive lineman Justin Madubuike (knee) could also make his regular-season debut this week.  

"Stanley, you kind of know his situation, so we’re very hopeful for him," Harbaugh said. "Madubuike looks like he’s getting close, so there’s a good chance he could be ready this week. Then [Derek] Wolfe, he has a little elbow situation; he should be fine. So, that’s really all of it, I think, unless there’s anything else you can think of. 

"I actually think we’re in good shape going forward unless something jumps up. And I’ll tell you; it has happened. Things have jumped up on us, so you never know.”

With Stanley out, the Ravens shifted Pro-Bowl right tackle Orlanod Brown Jr. to the left side of the line against Washington. Veteran D.J. Fluker took Brown's spot at right guard and played every snap. The strategy was effective as quarterback Lamar Jackson endured just one sack against Washington's stout front seven and the Ravens ran for 144 yards. 

The Ravens were thin on the defensive line with Madubuike and Wolfe both out. Baltimore sacked Dwayne Haskins three times and limited Washington to 69 yards. 

The Ravens will face a tough test against the. Bengals, who won their first game of the season last week. Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has done a solid job leading the offense and running back Joe Mixon is ranked fifth in the NFL with 316 yards on the ground. 

